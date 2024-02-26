Five Global Business Services Stand Out in Race for 2024 World's Best GBS Award

SSON Research & Analytics announces 5 finalists for coveted World's Best GBS Award 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The shortlist for the 2024 World's Best Global Business Services (GBS) Award has been announced, recognizing five leading enterprises that demonstrate the transformative power of the GBS model. Hosted by SSON Research & Analytics, this prestigious award was launched in 2023 to highlight GBS providers ability to deliver exceptional value-add by impacting revenue, cash, and margin – beyond the remit of traditional shared services.

"The GBS space continues to evolve rapidly, and this year's shortlist showcases the remarkable impact these organizations are having on their parent companies and the wider industry," said Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director at SSON Research & Analytics. "From driving efficiencies to spearheading digital transformation, these nominees exemplify the true potential of the GBS model."

The shortlisted companies are (in alphabetical order):

Allianz Services

ArcelorMittal Business Center of Excellence

Siemens Global Business Services

SLB Global Business Services

Tesco Business Solutions

These finalists were selected through a rigorous process involving an independent panel of industry experts who evaluated their performance across various key areas, including:

Value Creation: Quantifiable impact on the parent company's bottom line and strategic objectives.

Innovation: Development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Talent Management: Building and fostering a high-performing GBS workforce.

Governance & Performance Management: Effective measurement and management of GBS operations.

Client Focus: Exceptional commitment to delivering superior value to clients.

The winner of the 2024 World's Best GBS Award will be announced at Shared Services and Outsourcing Week North America on March 25-28, 2024, in Orlando, FL, with finalists vying for the coveted title and industry recognition. This award has quickly become a benchmark for excellence within the GBS landscape, attracting nominations from top organizations around the globe.

