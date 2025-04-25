Five Goranson Bain Ausley Partners Recognized as "Best Lawyers in Dallas" by D Magazine

Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to celebrate the achievements of these five outstanding attorneys as they continue to provide exceptional legal counsel to families across Texas. Post this

Lindsey Obenhaus has been recognized as one of D Magazine's Best Lawyers for five consecutive years and was previously named to D Magazine's Top Lawyers Under 40 for three years. Board Certified in Family Law and a Fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, she represents parents and high-net-worth individuals, including business executives, entrepreneurs, and their spouses. Lindsey leads clients through the divorce process with strategy and efficiency, whether preparing for litigation, negotiating settlements, or pursuing collaborative solutions.

Jeff Domen, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is one of Texas's top family trial lawyers. Known for his ability to handle complex financial matters and contested custody cases, he guides clients with strategic clarity and confidence. Jeff's goal is to bring peace of mind, helping clients move through divorce with dignity while focusing on a hopeful and prosperous future.

Aimee Pingenot Key, a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, is widely respected for her impact on Texas family law. With deep expertise in business and financial matters, she helps clients navigate complex property division, business ownership structures, stock interests, and executive compensation. She is at the forefront of legal developments, serving on the Texas Family Law Council and speaking nationally on family law matters. Aimee is Board Certified in Family Law and a credentialed collaborative professional through Collaborative Divorce Texas.

Esther R. Donald is a recognized leader in collaborative law and a credentialed Collaborative Divorce attorney, one of a select few in Texas. Committed to out-of-court resolutions, she helps parents develop tailored parenting plans that align with their children's needs and schedules. She also assists couples navigating "gray divorce," addressing the unique financial and emotional complexities that arise in later-life separations, particularly in high-net-worth cases.

The 2025 "Best Lawyers in Dallas" list is featured in the May issue of D Magazine. Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to celebrate the achievements of these five outstanding attorneys as they continue to provide exceptional legal counsel to families across Texas.

As Texas' largest family law firm, Goranson Bain Ausley has provided trusted, client-driven advocacy for more than four decades. With offices in Dallas, Plano, Granbury, Fort Worth, Midland, San Antonio and Austin, the firm is committed to a strategic approach that helps clients protect assets, control costs, and achieve the best possible outcomes in family law.

Media Contact

Chelsea Nark, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 4692324704, [email protected], gbafamilylaw.com

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley