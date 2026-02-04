Five Guys Modernizes Quality Assurance with an Automation-First Testing Model by Novatio Solutions

Achieving a 400% Improvement in Testing Cycle Time Through Scalable Automation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novatio Solutions, a leading IT services and consulting organization specializing in AI solutions and automation, today announced the successful implementation of an enterprise-grade test automation program for Five Guys Enterprises, LLC, in collaboration with UiPath, a global leader in agentic automation.

Five Guys Enterprises, the renowned fast-casual restaurant brand with more than 1,900 locations worldwide, relies on mission-critical point-of-sale (POS) and reporting systems to ensure seamless store operations and exceptional customer experiences. As the organization scaled globally and accelerated application updates, manual testing became increasingly time-consuming, complex, and risk-prone.

To address these challenges, Five Guys partnered with Novatio Solutions to adopt an automation-first testing strategy, powered by UiPath Test Suite.

Through this engagement, Novatio delivered a standardized and scalable test automation framework that embedded quality directly into Five Guys' release lifecycle. The solution enabled continuous, reliable validation of POS order flows and Brink reporting systems—dramatically reducing regression testing cycles while ensuring zero disruption to business operations.

"At Five Guys, we recognized that automated application testing was essential to keep pace with frequent updates and enhancements to our POS system. By partnering with Novatio Solutions and leveraging the UiPath platform, we've transformed our testing process—delivering faster, more thorough, and highly reliable results. This approach ensures minimal disruption to store operations during system upgrades. Novatio has proven to be a trusted strategic partner, consistently going above and beyond to create measurable value for Five Guys."

MJ Worsham

Vice President, Restaurant Technology

By automating repetitive front-end and back-end testing, Five Guys achieved a 400% improvement in testing cycle time, eliminated hundreds of hours of manual effort annually, and significantly reduced the risk of production defects.

"At enterprise scale, quality is a strategic mandate, not an afterthought. Novatio's leadership in intelligent test automation enabled Five Guys to move from manual QA to a scalable, automation-first quality model, delivering 400% faster testing, accelerated releases, and materially reduced risk."

Murugavel Dhanavel

Director- Intelligent Automation – Novatio Solutions

As a result of this initiative, Five Guys established a durable quality assurance capability for its mission-critical systems, ensuring consistent and reliable validation across frequent application updates.

The shift from manual testing to a scalable, automation-first model reduced operational risk, strengthened release confidence, and enabled the organization to support ongoing technology change without disruption to store operations. Novatio Solutions enabled this transition by embedding quality as a core operational capability, positioning Five Guys for sustained efficiency and scalability as the business continues to grow.

About Novatio Solutions

Novatio Solutions is a specialized consulting and implementation partner helping organizations transform supply chains, accelerate compliance, and unlock value through AI and automation. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Healthcare, and regulated industries, Novatio partners with leading technology providers to deliver end-to-end solutions across SAP, Intelligent Automation, and AI. Operating across the U.S., India, and Europe, Novatio is committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainable business outcomes for its global clients.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in enterprise automation and AI software, enabling organizations to operate more efficiently by automating business processes end to end.

