Five Hargrove Controls & Automation Engineers Named Among Engineering Leaders Under 40 Class of 2024

"We congratulate these five Teammates as they represent Hargrove Controls & Automation as part of the Engineering Leaders Under 40 class of 2024," said Joshua Payne, Controls & Automation Division Leader. "These young leaders have a proven track record of acquiring knowledge to find the best possible solutions for our clients."

"Kaleb, Caidey, Angelo, Dru, and Steven's passion for continued growth and their dedication to industry excellence inspire and enable others to act," said Bob Hamilton, Controls & Automation Pulp & Paper Industry Leader. "They serve as not only leaders, but mentors within our organization."

Last year, the Engineering Leaders Under 40 class of 2023 featured four Hargrove Controls & Automation Teammates – from technical consultants to controls and automation engineers. Learn more about the Engineering Leaders Under 40 program.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation's team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across 18 offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

