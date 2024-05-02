Five New Mexico Connections Academy Students Qualify for HOSA-Future Health Professionals Internationals After Receiving Accolades at State Leadership Championship

Helping students explore their interests and learn about various career paths, including the healthcare industry, helps ensure New Mexico Connections Academy students are well equipped for their future careers. Post this

Through the school's local HOSA chapter, students participate in health sciences courses, get hands-on experience in the healthcare industry, learn about growing opportunities in healthcare careers, and meet like-minded students from across the globe through events like the State Leadership Championship. HOSA students develop the skills prioritized by employers, according to Pearson's Skills Outlook, in leadership, communication and teamwork, as well as technical skills related to specific healthcare careers.

Representing New Mexico Connections Academy's first HOSA members, the following students earned awards in several categories at the State Leadership Championship:

1st Place, Medical Law & Ethics – Marcos Tapia (Grade 12)

(Grade 12) 2nd Place, Behavioral Health – Karma Bromwell (Grade 11)

(Grade 11) 3rd Place, Healthy Living – Vania Aragon (Grade 10)

(Grade 10) 4th Place, Medical Spelling – Myah Walker (Grade 9)

(Grade 9) 4th Place, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – Karma Bromwell (Grade 11) and Katherine Kim (Grade 10)

(Grade 11) and (Grade 10) Barbara James Service Award, Gold Status Recognition (with over 250 hours of community service) – Vania Aragon (Grade 10)

"We are so proud of these students and look forward to cheering them on at HOSA's International Leadership Conference in June," said Guadalupe Castillo, New Mexico Connections Academy science teacher and HOSA advisor. "Their commitment is inspiring and we're grateful for the partnership with HOSA that gives students hands-on experience and opportunities to develop leadership skills. Helping students explore their interests and learn about various career paths, including the healthcare industry, helps ensure New Mexico Connections Academy students are well equipped for their future careers."

With more than a quarter of a million members in 5,600 middle schools, high schools, community colleges, 4-year colleges and universities in 54 states, territories and countries, and 40,000 registered alumni, HOSA is one of the largest global student-led organizations that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Human and Health Services. New Mexico Connections Academy students participating in HOSA benefit from access to invaluable industry connections, including Fortune 100 healthcare companies, management consulting firms, US government, defense and humanitarian agencies, and top tier medical schools and organizations that serve millions of students and healthcare professionals.

The upcoming HOSA International Leadership Conference will be held in Houston, Texas on June 26-29, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open for grades 4-12. Families interested in New Mexico Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about New Mexico Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.NewMexicoConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About HOSA - Future Health Professionals

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization that provides a unique program of leadership development, technical skills training, and recognition exclusively for middle school, secondary, postsecondary, and collegiate students enrolled in health and biomedical sciences. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, HOSA empowers its members to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and enhances the delivery of quality health care to all people. Current membership is over 290,000 representing fifty-four states, countries, and territories including China, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, go to http://www.hosa.org or contact: [email protected].

About New Mexico Connections Academy

New Mexico Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 4-12. Accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia formerly AdvancED, New Mexico Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit the school's website.

