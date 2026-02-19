Five Reasons Nova Scotia, Canada is the Ideal 2026 Escape

Plus, WestJet to offer new daily year-round flights from Detroit to Halifax starting in May 2026

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nova Scotia is surging in popularity with music lovers, foodies, national parks fans, beach seekers and vacationers who long for an easy-breezy escape. A dependably pleasant summer climate is just the start. This Atlantic Canada province overdelivers when it comes to stunning scenery, delectable sea fare (yes, there's a lobster pound at the airport) and experiences that instantly become cherished memories. Here are five highlights of the multitude of reasons to visit in 2026.

Less Flying, More Unwinding

A proliferation of direct flights means Nova Scotia is a mere hop away from New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Orlando and Washington, DC. WestJet launches non-stop flights between Detroit and Halifax on May 18, 2026, further expanding options for air travelers who want to spend less time in transit and more hours embracing Nova Scotia's laid-back vibe. Visitors find departing easy, too—not emotionally, but logistically—thanks to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).

On-the-Water Exhilaration

Known as Canada's Ocean Playground, Nova Scotia is a land of white-sand beaches, coastal hiking trails, and picture-perfect fishing villages. Its way of life is oriented toward, and deeply influenced by, the sea and its compact geography means visitors are never more than about 40 miles from saltwater. In 2026, activity on the high seas kicks up a notch when Halifax plays host to Sail Grand Prix on June 20 and 21. Spectators on land will have the chance to see the world's top national sailing teams race at heart-pounding speeds. There's more international competition on tap inland when Lake Banook in Dartmouth becomes the crystal-blue setting for the ICF Masters Canoe Sprint World Championships (June 25-27) and the ICF Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships (July 1-5).

National Parks at No Charge

There's a gift from the Government of Canada waiting for all adventurers who visit Nova Scotia between June 19 and September 7, 2026. For 80 days, there is no admission fee at national parks and national historic sites operated by Parks Canada, and, as an added bonus, camping and accommodations within the parks are discounted 25 percent. Marvel at ocean views from the renowned Cabot Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Spy seals basking on sun-warmed offshore rocks at Kejimkujik National Park Seaside. Deep dive into military history at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, and be immersed in French colonial life at the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site, the largest historical reconstruction in North America.

Brag-worthy Cuisine

Nova Scotia's culinary scene is on fire, with recent accolades fueling the flames. The best new restaurant in North America? Mystic on Halifax's waterfront, as named by both the World Culinary Awards and Air Canada's enRoute magazine in 2025. The Canteen on Portland in Dartmouth and Tribute in Halifax both recently nabbed spots on OpenTable's list of Canada's top 100 restaurants. For wine lovers, a pilgrimage to Le Caveau, the farm-to-table restaurant at Domaine de Grand Pré winery near Wolfville, is a must, having been named one of the top 20 winery restaurants in the world by Wine Access Magazine. Not only is Nova Scotia is Canada's original wine region (one of only four wine-producing provinces in Canada), world-class apples grown here are being transformed into sensational ciders, with eight earning Red Sky designation in 2025, the appellation's inaugural year. Red Sky signifies these effervescent beverages are 100 percent Nova Scotian, down to the last drop. Nova Scotia is the first region in Canada to produce a cider appellation!

A New Summer Soundtrack

Even before travelers touch down, they can begin appreciating and absorbing the province's rich cultural diversity by listening to Tourism Nova Scotia's "Your Nova Scotia Playlist" on Spotify. This new collection of 16 tunes celebrates a culture shaped by Indigenous, Celtic and Afro-Caribbean influences, as well as by maritime traditions and a contemporary vibrance that is palpable. It's a soundtrack that's bound to inspire attendance at Nova Scotia's premier music festivals including the 2026 editions of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo (July 1-5), the Halifax Jazz Festival (July 7-12), Stan Rogers Folk Festival (July 20-26) and Celtic Colours International Festival (October 9-17).

For more information on Nova Scotia, visit https://novascotia.com.

