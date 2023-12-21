Five Reasons to Visit Baja California's "Magical" La Chinesca Neighborhood

As Chinese New Year approaches, these are five reasons to visit La Chinesca and discover more about this unique era in Chinese history. Post this

Today, La Chinesca is a vibrant touristic destination that pays tribute to the culture and lifestyle of those who lived there. It is also home to some of the best Chinese food in the country, and Mexicali itself has the largest collection of Chinese restaurants per capita than any other place in Mexico. As Chinese New Year approaches, here are five reasons to visit La Chinesca and discover more about this unique era in Chinese history:

Dazzling Chinese New Year Celebrations: Each year, the city is illuminated with colorful fireworks, lion dances and parades, making this one of the most festive times to visit the city.

Tour the Intricate Underground City: Although La Chinesca was abandoned in the nineties, the neighborhood has since been revitalized into Mexicali's most significant tourism destination. Available Thursdays through Sundays, visitors can tour through the intricate network of tunnels to discover the underground city's unique culture and history.

Wok Museum: In Chinatown, travelers can also visit the Wok Museum, located a few steps from Chinatown Alley. The Wok Museum features a delectable display of old kitchens, utensils and menus that depict the history of Chinese food and its unique influence on Baja California.

Discover the Origins of Chinese Cuisine at more than 200 Restaurants: After discovering the history of Chinese cuisine, travelers can taste their way through all of its savory flavors at more than 200 restaurants in La Chinesca. The newly constructed Imperial Garden is notable for its fine dining, elaborate design including a charming indoor patio and gazing pools teaming with fish, and its elegant private dining spaces perfect for groups. At China House, the Asian fusion menu offers both small treats like pork carnitas coloradas and lettuce wrapped chicken, as well as Chinese chorizo, Mongol fish, and more.

Cool down with a fresh cerveza at El Barrio Chino Cervecería (Beer Garden): Once back above ground, travelers can continue to beat the heat with a cold cerveza at El Barrio Chino, a beer garden located within the La Chinesca neighborhood. World-renowned for its craft beer offerings, Baja California annually produces 20 percent of Mexico's craft beer production.

Located near the U.S. border, Mexicali is often referred to as "the city that captured the Sun," and is known to be one of the hottest locations in Mexico with record high temperatures during summer months (July and August). Drawing adventure enthusiasts to its diverse landscape, Mexicali has witnessed the rise of sandboarding as one of the most popular sports in recent years, attracting enthusiasts to compete in national and international competitions in Los Algodones. Also a lush agricultural region, Mexicali is the only area in Mexico that dates are produced, and is a leader in the highest date production with export quality.

About Baja California

The State of Baja California occupies the northern half of the Baja California peninsula, providing some of Mexico's most dramatic sea and landscapes in seven tourist destinations, including its capital, Mexicali, along with Tijuana, Ensenada, San Felipe, Rosarito, San Quintin and Tecate. From remote deserts and beaches to lush forests, the region is known for an array of outdoor activities, including spectacular camping, hiking, world-class surfing, sailing, deep sea fishing, and more. Baja California is also home to a growing culinary movement, with world-class restaurants and chefs, along with wineries and craft breweries that produce 70 percent of wine and 20 percent of craft beer annually in Mexico.

Exceptional hospitality and wellness-fused accommodations can be experienced at globally recognized resorts including Rancho La Puerta, a Tecate-based fitness and spa retreat boasting unmatched views of the sacred Mt. Kuchumaa, as well as Montevalle Resort, a luxury all-inclusive, adults-only resort in Valle de Guadalupe focusing on holistic therapies and innovative treatments. In 2024, Banyan Tree Group will welcome its first spa & wellness resort and winery in the region with Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe. For more information on Baja California, please visit www.bajacalifornia.travel.

