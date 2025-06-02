Five Star Home Services Partners with Shipshape to Bring Smart, Proactive Home Maintenance to Ohio

Five Star Home Services has teamed up with Shipshape to bring smart home monitoring to select Ohio markets, helping homeowners catch issues early and connect with trusted pros. The partnership marks a major step toward smarter, more proactive homeownership—reducing costly repairs and delivering peace of mind.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five Star Home Services, Ohio's leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions for over 50 years, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Shipshape, the national leader in smart home monitoring and preventative maintenance technology.

This partnership brings a new era of homeownership to select Ohio markets—one that is smarter, more proactive, and dramatically more convenient.

By combining Shipshape's advanced smart home monitoring technology with Five Star's unmatched service reputation, homeowners can now detect issues before they become costly repairs, receive tailored maintenance guidance, and seamlessly connect to Five Star's trusted professionals. Together, the companies are transforming homeownership by making maintenance easier, more efficient, and more reliable.

"Shipshape's technology enhances our ability to deliver proactive service, helping homeowners avoid emergencies and maintain their homes more efficiently." said Christian Rattin, Five Star Home Services CEO. "We're proud to partner with a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer care."

The partnership provides Ohio can now benefit from a truly intelligent home management experience, including: System Monitoring –Real-time alerts and predictive insights to catch issues early and avoid unexpected breakdowns. Assisted Maintenance – Receive personalized maintenance recommendations for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.

can now benefit from a truly intelligent home management experience, including: System Monitoring –Real-time alerts and predictive insights to catch issues early and avoid unexpected breakdowns. Assisted Maintenance – Receive personalized maintenance recommendations for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems. System Integration – Manage multiple home systems, including HVAC units, water heaters, and dehumidifiers, through a single app.

Priority Service Access – Instantly connect with Five Star's top-rated professionals for reliable, efficient service.

Home Health Scores – Track system performance over time to ensure long-term maintenance and efficiency.

Alexander Linn, CEO of Shipshape, said the partnership with Five Star Home Services is a powerful step forward in "our mission to connect homeowners with smart solutions that prevent problems before they happen."

"By combining our technology with Five Star's reputation for quality and service, we're delivering a smarter, more proactive home experience." Linn stated.

The program, launching in select Ohio markets, will help empower homeowners and protect their homes while reducing costly repairs. By offering advanced technology and trusted service, the partnership aims to redefine home maintenance and give homeowners peace of mind.

To learn more about the collaboration and how to get started, visit www.justcallfivestar.com and www.shipshape.ai.

Media Contact

Sarah Fitch, Five Star Home Services, 1 4198905356, [email protected], https://www.myfivestarhomeservices.com/

SOURCE Five Star Home Services