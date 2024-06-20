Five Startups Announced in 2024 Remarkable US Accelerator Program

Selected startups include products that aid in creating movable automatic doors, creating more accessible hiring practices, and more.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) announced the five startups in its 2024 Remarkable US Accelerator Program. Launched in 2022 and made possible by CPARF, Remarkable US is the counterpart to Remarkable Global run by Cerebral Palsy Alliance in Australia. Remarkable US provides funding, mentorship, and coaching to US-based startups creating the next generation of assistive technology, helping to bring these innovations to market, and providing an affordable price point for individuals with disabilities, the aging community, and their families.

"We are so excited about the startup cohort members in this year's accelerator," said CPARF's Executive Director, Chris Olver. "Each of these companies brings forward a unique perspective and product that will help change the lives of all disabled people. CPARF is proud to support them in making these pieces of innovative technology available to those who need them."

"The selection of this year's cohort was a tough decision," said Remarkable US Director, Molly Lazarus. "But we could not be happier with the five startups going through the accelerator program. From the wide range of solutions brought forward to the diversity in the founding teams, we are so proud to help provide them with the tools they need to be successful," she continued.

Fifteen US judges reviewed 49 applications that were judged on criteria that included impact, revenue potential, scalability, team experience, and commitment to the program. The final five of the 2024 Accelerator cohort are:

Big Karma: A free-to-play mobile strategy sports game conceptualized as the "Pokémonization of Sports." All characters are based on real-life heroes and Paralympic champions from 18 different nations (all compensated for their likeness and participation).



Leantime: A "People First" project management tool specifically built around the needs of neurodivergent knowledge workers.



Making Space: A talent acquisition and learning experience platform that creates new pathways to higher paying and more technical roles for disabled populations.



We Hear You: An automatic door opener that allows any door to become accessible at a third of the current market price. The push button, along with their mobile app, also allows users to customize the door to open when needed, for as long as needed.



WheelPad : Accessible modular home additions that give all people with spinal cord injuries, MS, ALS , and other disabilities the ability to continue to live, work, and play in their communities.

This year's startups bring a range of perspectives and experiences to the program with: 40% of the startups run by disabled founders, another 40% run by founders of color, 40% helmed by parents of children with disabilities, and 60% led by women.

You can learn more about this year's startups, Remarkable Global, and Remarkable US by visiting Remarkable.org or CPARF's website.

About Cerebral Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF):

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation funds US-based research to change what's possible for people with cerebral palsy, implements proven science, empowers people through education, and advances technology benefiting all disabled people worldwide. Learn more at cparf.org.

