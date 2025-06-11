Five State Coalition Demands Transparency on USDA's Farm Wage Rate Determination

"The current trajectory of AEWR increases is simply unsustainable for specialty crop growers in Georgia and across the Southeast," said Chris Butts, executive vice president of GFVGA. Post this

Additionally, data reflects that due to higher prices, American consumers are eating less fruits and vegetables, leading to increased healthcare costs because of having a poor balanced diet. Furthermore, the USDA provided data in 2023 that our nation is now a net importer of food. While this contributes to several problems for our country, most alarmingly leaves the U.S. even more vulnerable and exposed when it comes to our national security.

"The sharp increase in AEWR rates is putting North Carolina sweetpotato farms – and the entire state's agricultural economy – at risk," said Michelle Grainger, executive director of NCSC. "Sweetpotatoes are a labor-intensive crop and due to skin sensitivity, sweetpotatoes must be hand harvested. As labor costs surge beyond inflation, many growers are facing reduced access to essential workers, threatening a substantial reduction in acres produced, timely harvests and ultimately leading to significant revenue losses. If left unaddressed, this wage pressure could push more farms out of business, weaken our rural communities, and undermine the sustainability of North Carolina's vital produce sector while also further distancing consumers from the producers and their healthy crops that aid in an affordable and nutritionally balanced diet."

The coalition warns that the USDA's current AEWR methodology contributes to a self-compounding wage inflation cycle, undermining the economic viability of U.S. agriculture. This poses growing risks to national food security, increases American dependence on imported food, and threatens the stability of rural communities across the country.

"The current trajectory of AEWR increases is simply unsustainable for specialty crop growers in Georgia and across the Southeast," said Chris Butts, executive vice president of GFVGA. "Without immediate legislative reform and greater transparency in how these wage rates are set, we risk losing farms, jobs, and our ability to feed the nation. We must act now to ensure a fair, data-driven wage process that protects both our farmworkers and the future of U.S. agriculture."

Each participating organization is engaging its stakeholders, press contacts, and state congressional delegations to advocate for an accountable, fair, and economically sustainable wage-setting process that promotes the sustainability and future of American agriculture.

The coalition is encouraging organizations and stakeholders who are facing similar undue burdens from rapidly rising AEWR rates to consider sharing their experiences and concerns with local and state representatives. A unified understanding of the impact across agricultural sectors will help inform a more balanced and transparent wage-setting process, one that supports both the fair treatment of farmworkers and the continued viability of U.S. farms. Addressing this issue collaboratively is essential to sustaining rural economies, safeguarding national food security, and ensuring the long-term health of American agriculture.

*The 30 organizations who have formed the coalition are as follows:

Alabama Farmers Federation



Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association



Alabama Nursery and Landscape Association



Blue Ridge Apple Growers Association



Georgia Agribusiness Council



Georgia Berry Exchange



Georgia Farm Bureau



Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association



Georgia Green Industry Association



Georgia Peach Council



Georgia Pecan Growers Association



Georgia Watermelon Association



International Fresh Produce Association



National Council of Agricultural Employers



North Carolina Apple Growers Association



North Carolina Chamber



North Carolina Christmas Tree Association



North Carolina Farm Bureau



North Carolina Growers Association



North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association



North Carolina Strawberry Association



North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission



North Carolina Tomato Growers Association



North Carolina Vegetable Growers Association



North Carolina Watermelon Association



Michigan Asparagus Association



South Carolina Farm Bureau



South Carolina Peach Council



South Carolina Small Fruit Growers Association



Tobacco Growers Association of North Carolina

