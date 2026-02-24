Five-Time Honoree Harmony Healthcare IT Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana Again

"Our fifth recognition as one of Indiana's Best Places to Work is a reflection of the incredible people on our team and a testament to who we are as a company," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO, Harmony Healthcare IT. Post this

"Our fifth recognition as one of Indiana's Best Places to Work is a reflection of the incredible people on our team and a testament to who we are as a company," said Brian Liddell, President and CFO, Harmony Healthcare IT. "We believe that when employees feel valued and supported, that energy flows directly into the care and service we provide to healthcare organizations across the country."

The recognition comes as the Harmony Healthcare IT team grows rapidly, experiencing a 20% increase in its number of employees in the past 12 months alone. As that growth continues, the organization has several open onsite, hybrid, and remote positions that include a variety of unique benefits ranging from an employee options program to wellness reimbursement to paid time off for volunteering.

"The Best Places to Work program is a great way for organizations to take the temperature of their culture and how it's resonating with today's workers," said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders. "We salute each of this year's winners for their commitment to displaying best practices in their workplaces, which are enabling them to attract and retain employees, as well as drive increased productivity and overall success."

About Harmony Healthcare IT

Harmony Healthcare IT is a trusted partner in health data management, archiving, and migration. Since 2006, the company has preserved and managed billions of patient records across the United States, helping healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems while ensuring data is accessible, compliant, and actionable. From migration to cloud-based archiving, Harmony's platform supports the critical link between historical data and future-facing care. Learn more at harmonyhit.com.

Harmony Healthcare IT is a Novacap portfolio company.

