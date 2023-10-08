Five ways a storage unit can help with empty nest feelings, tips from the Paso Robles self-storage company

Life is a series of transitions, and one of the most significant milestones for parents is when their children leave the nest. While it can be an emotional time, it also offers a world of new possibilities and opportunities and Rick Runnells, owner of River Road Mini Storage in Paso Robles has some important ways that storage units can help ease the empty nest feelings.
One effective way to navigate this period of adjustment is by considering the benefits of renting a storage unit.
The top ways a storage unit can help are:
- Clearing the clutter: With children moving out, parents often find themselves surrounded by accumulated possessions from years of parenting. Renting a storage unit offers a practical solution to decluttering and downsizing. It allows parents to sort through their belongings, keep what is truly meaningful or necessary, and store the rest. By clearing the clutter, parents create space for new experiences and a fresh perspective on life.
- Preserving memories: Parents treasure the memories of their children's childhood, and letting go of physical reminders can be challenging. A storage unit provides a safe and secure place to store sentimental items such as toys, artwork, or school projects. "This way, parents can hold onto these precious items until the kids are ready to take them, or until the grandkids grow up enough to appreciate them," said Runnells, the Paso Robles self-storage manager.
- Creating a flexible living environment: With children gone, parents have newfound freedom to reimagine their living space. Renting a storage unit allows them to temporarily store furniture, decor, or other items that may not fit their new lifestyle. For example, spare bedrooms can be transformed into hobby rooms, offices, or guest rooms. By keeping these items in storage, parents can embrace change and adapt their living environment to better suit their evolving needs.
- Pursuing personal passions: Empty nest syndrome often leaves parents searching for a renewed sense of purpose. Renting a storage unit can serve as a catalyst for pursuing personal passions and hobbies that may have been put on hold during the child-rearing years. Whether it's art, music, sports, or travel, having a dedicated space to store equipment, supplies, or gear can help parents commit to their new endeavors and embrace the opportunities that come their way.
- Flexibility for family visits: While the children have flown the coop, family visits and gatherings remain a cherished part of life. Renting a storage unit enables parents to maintain space for children and grandchildren to stay comfortably during visits. They can store extra bedding, furniture, toys, and other items specifically for these occasions. By providing a welcoming environment for family members, parents can continue to nurture their relationships and create lasting memories together.
When considering a storage facility for keeping treasured items safe, it's important to choose a very secure facility that has units in a variety of sizes. The Paso Robles self-storage facility's security features and units include:
- Private code access through a controlled gate 7 days a week
- Well-lit and fully fenced
- On-site security cameras
- Wide drive-up access to all units.
- Affordable storage units in sizes to suit every need.
- Easy payment options.
- Convenient location.
River Road Mini Storage
1631 North River Road
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 239-4333
