Five ways that propane delivery enhances emergency preparedness plans

Propane-powered generators provide electricity to keep lights on, refrigerators running, and medical devices operational during extended outages. Regular delivery ensures your generator has sufficient fuel to function when needed most.

Propane is a clean-burning fuel with low carbon emissions. It reduces the risk of spills or ground contamination compared to gasoline or diesel, making it an environmentally responsible choice for disaster preparedness.

For homes and businesses that use propane for heating, cooling, cooking, and food storage, or other operations, regular deliveries help maintain a consistent supply. Wildhorse delivers propane to Carmel, all of Monterey County, and communities in San Luis Obispo, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. Most propane providers give their regular delivery customers priority, and when storms are forecast or wildfires are threatening a region, extra deliveries to keep the propane tank full can be arranged.

Propane powers a range of critical appliances such as generators, heating/cooling systems, stoves, refrigerators, and water heaters.

For homes not relying on propane for the primary source of power, emergency preparedness can include a propane-powered backup generator to temporarily run the household.

Propane grills, camp stoves, propane heaters, all used under the appropriate safety operations, can also be useful in the aftermath of an emergency.

Propane has a long shelf life and does not degrade over time.

A steady supply of propane is an assurance that families can be safe and comfortable in the aftermath of an emergency.

"We tell all of our customers to have an emergency preparedness plan," says Dodson. Plan templates can be downloaded from the Internet or obtained from local emergency services. Modify the plan to fit individual family needs, and be sure to add propane readiness if it's not already included. It's also a good idea to work with neighbors to create a neighborhood emergency preparedness plan.

Wildhorse Propane & Appliances has been meeting the propane needs of Carmel, and the Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties since 1980. Wildhorse practices the principles of fair prices, good service, and timely delivery, and supplies residential, commercial, and agricultural accounts with routed deliveries and on-call services. A full-service propane company, Wildhorse Propane & Appliance services include:

Maintenance inspections of propane tanks during each delivery.

Appliance sales and installation.

Gas lines for new construction or remodels.

Underground gas lines.

Propane tanks.

Online payments.

Wildhorse can fill RV tanks, forklift tanks, propane vehicle tanks, and other agricultural and industrial equipment.

