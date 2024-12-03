Five Ways to Combat Senior Loneliness During the Holidays

Leading Home Care Provider, BrightStar Care, Shares Tips for Ensuring Senior Well-Being and Connection During the Holiday Season

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the holidays are often celebrated as a time of joy and togetherness, it can also be a period of heightened loneliness for many seniors, who may feel isolated or experience extreme sadness and nostalgia. BrightStar Care, the nationwide home care and medical staffing agency with more than 400 locations nationwide, is sharing its top five strategies to help families and caregivers bring holiday cheer and companionship to seniors.

Here are 5 meaningful ways to support seniors and combat loneliness this holiday season:

1. Be a Listening Ear: Take time to listen when seniors want to share stories, even if their memories are bittersweet or reflective. Sometimes, simply being present and attentive can help them feel valued and connected.

2. Share Holiday Treats: Bring holiday treats, baked goods, or a favorite dish to enjoy together. Special foods often evoke nostalgia and good memories, making both the mind and body happy.

3. Encourage Time Outside the Home: Whether it's a holiday party, community gathering, or drive to see the neighborhood holiday decorations, helping seniors get out and enjoy the season can lift their spirits and promote a sense of belonging.

4. Create Joy through Music and Movies: Listening to holiday music or watching classic holiday films together can create joy and new cherished holiday memories. A local holiday concert or even a cozy movie night at home can create memorable moments around the season.

5. Promote Meaningful Connections: Many seniors receive holiday cards that remind them of loss and change or bring sad news from the year. Help them focus on more positive connections by arranging phone calls, video chats, or gatherings with friends and family. The goal is to share joyful updates and create new memories to appreciate.

Home care services offer invaluable support during the holidays, allowing seniors to age gracefully at home with the support they need. BrightStar Care provides both medical and non-medical home care services including companion care which can provide seniors with the extra support they need to get through the holiday season healthy and safe. This support reduces the risk of hospitalizations and helps seniors enjoy the holidays in the comfort of their own homes.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 400 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

