Five Wives Spicy Vodka Awarded Best Flavored Vodka at L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge

"We're proud to see Five Wives Spicy Vodka recognized at this level," said Dean Dandeneau, President of Ogden's Own Distillery. "This award shows that we can take creative risks, and continue to offer people something unique."

Five Wives Spicy Vodka is available for purchase at Utah DABS Stores, and online through Ogden's Own Distillery. For more information about the award-winning spirit and the full Five Wives Vodka lineup, visit http://www.ogdensown.com or follow @fivewivesvodka on social media.

Ogden's Own Distillery, established in 2009, is celebrated for its diverse range of spirits and playful nod to Utah's history. Their most notable product is 'award-winning' Five Wives Vodka. Their commitment to quality and affordability, alongside creative flair and local inspiration, has made them a staple in the Utah craft spirits scene. To learn more about Ogden's Own Distillery, visit ogdensown.com.

