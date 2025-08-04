Five Years In, BASECAMP Founders Announce New Chapter as Domenici Elevates to CEO

As BASECAMP celebrates its 5-year anniversary, co-founder Anthony Domenici has acquired majority ownership and stepped into the role of CEO. Fellow co-founder Ken Young transitions to an advisory role and will focus on his new venture, Hypeman Ventures. The shift marks a natural evolution in leadership as the firm continues its mission to support founders with elite financial strategy. BASECAMP remains committed to serving growth-stage consumer brands under Domenici's leadership.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BASECAMP Consulting Group, the founder-focused finance and accounting firm, today announced a leadership transition that reflects the company's continued evolution and long-term vision.

Co-founder Anthony Domenici has taken on majority ownership of BASECAMP and steps into the role of CEO, ushering in a new chapter for the firm. Fellow co-founder Ken Young will move into an advisory role and continue supporting the founder community through his new company, Hypeman Ventures.

The transition comes as BASECAMP celebrates its five-year anniversary — marking half a decade of helping entrepreneurs navigate growth with confidence, clarity, and world-class financial guidance.

"This transition represents a natural evolution of the business," said Domenici. "Ken and I built BASECAMP with a shared belief in backing bold founders with elite strategic support. I'm honored to carry that mission forward and excited for the next phase."

Young added, "Having served 150+ consumer brand founders while building BASECAMP with Anthony has been incredibly fulfilling and marked the beginning of a new chapter for me professionally. As the company moves into its next stage, I'm proud of what we've built and excited for Anthony to carry it forward -- he's the most experienced consumer brands CFO I know."

The transition also reflects a broader alignment of vision and operational leadership under Domenici, who now assumes full responsibility for the future of the company. BASECAMP remains committed to delivering high-caliber financial guidance to ambitious founders and growth-stage companies.

About BASECAMP Consulting Group

Headquartered in sunny Southern California, BASECAMP is a finance & accounting firm known for their Founder Mindset and provides experienced, trusted services to emerging and high-growth companies. Learn more at www.gobasecamp.co.

Media Contact

Anthony Domenici, BASECAMP Consulting Group, 1 415-652-3777, [email protected], www.gobasecamp.co

SOURCE BASECAMP Consulting Group