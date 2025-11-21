Five Years of Expanding Access to the Outdoors--2,025+ Outward Bound Students Reached with Ford Support through Bronco Wild FundTM

"With support from Bronco Wild Fund, Outward Bound is reaching students who may not have otherwise had access to this kind of opportunity: to be challenged, to lead, to grow—and to connect with the natural world in a deep and meaningful way." Post this

"This milestone represents more than just numbers—it's about opening doors," said Sally Johnson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Outward Bound USA. "With support from Bronco Wild Fund, we're reaching students who may not have otherwise had access to this kind of opportunity: to be challenged, to lead, to grow—and to connect with the natural world in a deep and meaningful way."

Since 2020, Bronco Wild Fund has helped Outward Bound serve more than 2,025 students through 65+ programs. These include multi-day expeditions and single-day programs across 10 Regional Outward Bound Schools in the U.S., from city neighborhoods to mountain peaks, desert trails, and wild rivers.

Each expedition invites students, many of whom are experiencing nature for the first time, to get outside their comfort zones, build confidence and compassion, and return home with a stronger sense of purpose and connection to both people and place.

"Bronco Wild Fund is about more than adventure—it's about impact," said Natalie Simon, Enthusiast Brand Customer Experience Manager for Ford Motor Company. "Together with Outward Bound USA and their Schools across the country, we're committed to helping increase access to the outdoors for underrepresented youth—and doing so in a way that fosters stewardship, resilience, and a lifelong love of outdoor spaces."

Both Outward Bound USA and Bronco Wild Fund believe the outdoors should be for everyone, and that outdoor education is a powerful tool for connection, leadership development, and environmental stewardship. Through this collaboration, students not only explore the outdoors, they learn to appreciate it—gaining the knowledge and confidence to become future stewards of our natural world.

By the numbers (2020–2025):

2,025+ students reached across the U.S.

65+ expeditions and programs, including multi-day and single-day experiences

10 Regional Outward Bound Schools engaged nationwide

To celebrate this shared commitment, Outward Bound USA and the Bronco Wild Fund are proud to launch the alumni video series, "Where Are They Now?," a collection of stories spotlighting five alumni from across the country whose Outward Bound expeditions, made possible through this collaboration, continue to shape their lives today. The series trailer is available now, with five inspiring episodes to follow on the Outward Bound USA YouTube page.

As the collaboration moves into its sixth year, Outward Bound USA and Bronco Wild Fund remain committed to creating a more accessible outdoor future, one where every student has the chance for a BUILT WILD® outdoor experience, to rise to the challenge, and discover who they are and what they're capable of.

About Outward Bound USA

Outward Bound USA (OBUSA) is a national nonprofit and the leading provider of experiential and outdoor education in the U.S. With a mission to spark lifelong growth through challenge, OBUSA serves thousands of students each year through its network of nine Regional Schools. These schools offer adventurous, outdoor-based learning designed to build confidence, curiosity, and the skills needed to thrive with purpose. Learn more at www.outwardbound.org.

About Bronco Wild FundTM

Bronco Wild Fund, a Ford Motor Company program, has a mission that begins with a deep respect for our public lands. Both are committed to helping sustain the environment and connecting people to the outdoors responsibly. Bronco Wild Fund works with some of the most esteemed and experienced groups that contribute to promoting and preserving our public lands with grants, scholarships, contributions, and an extensive dealer network. A portion of the profits from every Ford Bronco® SUV sold goes directly to Bronco Wild Fund collaborator initiatives. Because it's about more than just making Bronco SUVs. It's about building a legacy of access, preservation, and stewardship from the ground up. Celebrating five years in fall 2025, read about how Bronco Wild Fund is making a difference across the U.S. in the annual Impact Report available at broncowildfund.com.

