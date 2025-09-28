FiveRivers Technologies Backs Rising MMA Talent Ayan Hussain Ahead of Upcoming Bout

We're excited to support Ayan as he heads into his next bout and toward the World Championships," said Azita Kahromi, Chief Operating Officer, FiveRivers Technologies. Post this

"We're excited to support Ayan as he heads into his next bout and toward the World Championships," said Azita Kahromi, Chief Operating Officer, FiveRivers Technologies. "Discipline, resilience, and continuous improvement are core to how we operate at FiveRivers Technologies, and Ayan embodies those values in and out of competition."

The IMMAF World Championships are the pinnacle of amateur MMA, uniting over 1,000 athletes from 90 countries and serving as a gateway to BRAVE, UFC, and ONE. We are grateful to FiveRivers Technologies for backing Pakistan's athletes. With sustained support, MMA can become a self-sustaining sports economy for Pakistan, much like cricket through the PSL," said Omar Ahmed, President,- Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

For FiveRivers Technologies, the sponsorship goes beyond backing a single athlete; it represents pride in supporting Pakistan's emerging sports talent and strengthening the country's presence on international platforms.

About FiveRivers Technologies:

FiveRivers Technologies is a leading software company with a proven track record of delivering mission-critical applications to global enterprises. The firm specializes in artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, augmented reality, and cybersecurity. FiveRivers' software solutions are utilized by numerous Fortune 500 companies and form the core of many successful startups in the US and globally. The company has pioneered many firsts, including systems management platforms for blade systems, embedded systems, AI-powered cyber systems, software for unmanned aviation platforms, and Industrial IoT applications. To date, FiveRivers has delivered over 500 applications, serving nearly ten million customers on various mobile platforms.

About the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation

The Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (Pak MMA Fed / PAKMMA) is the official governing body for Mixed Martial Arts in Pakistan, working with national stakeholders and international partners to promote athlete welfare, technical standards, and global competition pathways.

