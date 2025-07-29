Fix & Flow Opens Apprenticeship Opportunities to Train Next Generation of Atlanta Plumbers

Fix & Flow Plumbing, one of Atlanta's most trusted and forward-thinking plumbing companies, is proud to announce the launch of its new Plumbing Apprenticeship Program, designed to train and mentor the next generation of skilled tradespeople.
ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the growing demand for qualified plumbers and the nationwide shortage of skilled labor, Fix & Flow is expanding its team and investing in the future of the trade by creating hands-on, paid learning opportunities for aspiring professionals.
The program will pair apprentices with experienced plumbers in the field, offering a structured path from beginner to licensed journeyman.
"Our team believes strongly in craftsmanship, professionalism, and pride in what we do. But more importantly, we believe in passing that on," said Stephen Thompson, founder of Fix & Flow. "This program is about giving people the chance to learn real-world skills while helping build a meaningful, stable career."
Fix & Flow's apprenticeship initiative comes at a time when more young adults are reconsidering traditional college paths and seeking rewarding, practical career options. By opening doors to training in plumbing systems, water heaters, sewer and gas lines, and more, the company is helping shape the future of plumbing in Metro Atlanta.
The program welcomes motivated applicants from all backgrounds—no prior experience necessary. Apprentices will earn while they learn, benefit from mentorship, and receive support for continued licensing and professional development.
To apply or learn more, visit the careers section at www.fixandflow.co or call (404) 800-3569.
Media Contact
Mike Steele, Fix and Flow Plumbing, 1 (404) 800-3569, [email protected], https://www.fixandflow.co/
SOURCE Fix and Flow Plumbing
Share this article