Fix My Oxygen Expands Nationwide Oxygen Concentrator Repair Support for Patients and Providers

offering nation wide inogen, Philips Resporanics, Oxygo, and much much more brand oxygen concentrator repair service with warranty Post this

Fix My Oxygen services both portable and stationary oxygen concentrators. The company lists standard oxygen concentrator repair pricing at $149 plus parts, with a typical 4 to 6 day service timeframe and a 90-day warranty. The service center also shares packing guidance to help protect equipment in transit and recommends shipping the concentrator and power supply only, unless instructed otherwise during intake.

For urgent needs, the team encourages patients to follow the clinician's directions and keep backup oxygen options available while devices are shipped.

"Oxygen therapy depends on equipment that must work day after day," said a representative for Fix My Oxygen. "When a concentrator fails, it can disrupt routines, travel, and care plans. Our nationwide repair process is designed to be clear and supportive, so people can get back to reliable oxygen service as quickly as possible."

In addition to patient-direct repairs, Fix My Oxygen supports provider and dealer workflows that require consistent repair turnaround and transparent communication. The company handles repair categories beyond oxygen concentrators, including CPAP and BiPAP devices and other home respiratory equipment, allowing organizations to consolidate service needs with one repair partner when appropriate.

To request a repair estimate, confirm shipping steps, or ask questions about eligibility and turnaround times, visit https://fixmyoxygen.com/contact/ or call the Fix My Oxygen service desk.

About Fix My Oxygen

Fix My Oxygen is a Las Vegas-based repair service center focused on oxygen concentrator repair and respiratory equipment servicing for patients, clinics, and providers nationwide.

Media Contact

Fix My Oxygen

3909 S Maryland Blvd, Suite 400, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Phone: (702) 886-7837

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fixmyoxygen.com

Media Contact

Marvin M, Fix my Oxygen, 1 702-886-7837, [email protected], Fixmyoxygen.com

SOURCE Fix my Oxygen