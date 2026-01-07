Fix My Oxygen Expands Nationwide Oxygen Concentrator Repair Support for Patients and Providers

Las Vegas service center offers shipped-in service for portable and stationary units, with clear estimates and warranty-backed repairs
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fix My Oxygen, a Las Vegas-based respiratory equipment repair service center, is expanding nationwide access to oxygen concentrator repair by accepting shipped-in units from across the United States. The company's goal is to help patients, caregivers, home health teams, and HME providers reduce equipment downtime when local repair options are limited.
Customers can begin an oxygen repair request through the company's O2 Repair page at https://fixmyoxygen.com/o2-repair/. The process starts with device intake, inspection, and a free, no-obligation estimate before any work is performed. After approval, technicians complete repairs, test the unit, and return it to the customer.
Fix My Oxygen services both portable and stationary oxygen concentrators. The company lists standard oxygen concentrator repair pricing at $149 plus parts, with a typical 4 to 6 day service timeframe and a 90-day warranty. The service center also shares packing guidance to help protect equipment in transit and recommends shipping the concentrator and power supply only, unless instructed otherwise during intake.
For urgent needs, the team encourages patients to follow the clinician's directions and keep backup oxygen options available while devices are shipped.
"Oxygen therapy depends on equipment that must work day after day," said a representative for Fix My Oxygen. "When a concentrator fails, it can disrupt routines, travel, and care plans. Our nationwide repair process is designed to be clear and supportive, so people can get back to reliable oxygen service as quickly as possible."
In addition to patient-direct repairs, Fix My Oxygen supports provider and dealer workflows that require consistent repair turnaround and transparent communication. The company handles repair categories beyond oxygen concentrators, including CPAP and BiPAP devices and other home respiratory equipment, allowing organizations to consolidate service needs with one repair partner when appropriate.
To request a repair estimate, confirm shipping steps, or ask questions about eligibility and turnaround times, visit https://fixmyoxygen.com/contact/ or call the Fix My Oxygen service desk.
About Fix My Oxygen
Fix My Oxygen is a Las Vegas-based repair service center focused on oxygen concentrator repair and respiratory equipment servicing for patients, clinics, and providers nationwide.
Media Contact
Fix My Oxygen
3909 S Maryland Blvd, Suite 400, Las Vegas, NV 89147
Phone: (702) 886-7837
Email: [email protected]
Website: Fixmyoxygen.com
SOURCE Fix my Oxygen
