Fix Your Lid heads to the Nascar Racetrack With Driver Parker Retzlaff

Fix Your Lid, men's grooming brand joins Alpha Prime Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series Event at Dover

DOVER, Del., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Men's grooming brand Fix Your Lid is shifting into high gear, announcing its debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Chevrolet driven by Parker Retzlaff for Alpha Prime Racing at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.

The partnership marks Fix Your Lid's first foray into motorsports sponsorship, underscoring the brand's strategy to connect with NASCAR's expansive fan base and strengthen its presence among active, style-conscious consumers.

"We've always believed great grooming should be accessible and high-performance — values that align perfectly with the passion and precision of NASCAR," said Jaime Kontz, VP Marketing and Product Development of Fix Your Lid. "Partnering with Parker Retzlaff and Alpha Prime Racing gives us the opportunity to engage fans directly, both on and off the track."

Fans attending Saturday's race, which kicks off at 4:30 PM EST, will see Fix Your Lid's bold branding featured on the hood of the No. 4 Chevrolet. As part of the partnership, Parker Retzlaff will also share his personal experience using Fix Your Lid products, highlighting how they fit into the fast-paced lifestyle of a professional driver.

"I'm excited to have Fix Your Lid on board team for this race," said Retzlaff. "They're great for my busy lifestyle and what helps me with what I care about: confidence, performance, and looking my best on and off the track."

Fix Your Lid offers a full range of performance-driven grooming essentials, including pomade, foaming cream, styling fiber, and styling gel. All Fix Your Lid products are made with quality ingredients and proudly in the USA, designed to help men look and feel their best every day.

For more updates, follow @fixyourlid and @parkerretzlaff on Instagram.

About Fix Your Lid: Fix Your Lid is a modern men's grooming brand that delivers easy, effective, and affordable hair styling products. Made with quality ingredients in the USA, Fix Your Lid is built for men who want to achieve great hair without the hassle. Find at fixyourlid.com.

About Parker Retzlaff: Parker Retzlaff is a professional NASCAR Xfinity Series driver known for his promise and ambition on the track. At just 21 years old, Parker has already made a name for himself with Alpha Prime Racing, earning respect for his multiple top ten finishes in 2024.

