Fix Your Lid Launches New Affordable, No-Fuss Men's Haircare at Major Retailers

Fix Your Lid expands its accessible lineup to simplify men's daily grooming routines.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fix Your Lid, a modern men's grooming brand known for easy, effective, and affordable hair solutions, is expanding with the launch of its new styling and care products available at CVS, Amazon, Target, and HEB beginning January 12th, 2026. Designed to simplify men's routines, the new lineup introduces trend-driven styling products and everyday haircare essentials designed to help men achieve today's most in-demand styles with products made specifically for them.

Launching at CVS, Amazon, Target & HEB:

Fix Your Lid Sea Salt Spray (MSRP $10.99): Adds effortless texture, natural volume, and all-day matte hold without crunch or stiffness. Perfect for short to medium hair, straight, wavy, or curly, for that just-right messy look.

Fix Your Lid Texture Powder (MSRP $10.99): Boosts root volume and adds grit with a lightweight, invisible formula that delivers long-lasting matte hold. Ideal for short to medium styles that need lift and structure without weight or grease.

Fix Your Lid Fresh Scalp 2-IN-1 Shampoo & Conditioner (MSRP $8.99): Cleanses and conditions in one step while refreshing the scalp with tea tree oil and mint. Removes oil, sweat, and buildup for hair that feels clean, soft, and cool.

Fix Your Lid Clean Slate 2-IN-1 Shampoo & Conditioner (MSRP $8.99): Deep-cleans and conditions in a single step, removing oil, sweat, and styling residue. Infused with aloe and vitamin E, it leaves hair soft, manageable, and ready for anything.

"Fix Your Lid was created to make men's grooming simple, effective, and accessible," says Jamie Kontz, VP of Marketing and Product Development. "With trend-driven styling products,

everyday haircare essentials, and nationwide availability, we're making it easier than ever for men to achieve great hair without unnecessary steps or complexity. Plus, all of our formulas are thoughtfully made with good-for-you ingredients, sulfate, paraben, and phthalate-free at affordable prices."

With approachable price points, quality ingredients, and straightforward performance, Fix Your Lid continues to redefine men's grooming with products that fit seamlessly into modern routines. In addition to the new launches, the brand's lineup also includes pomade, forming cream, styling fiber, and styling gel.

All Fix Your Lid products are made with high-performing ingredients and proudly in the USA, designed to help men look and feel their best every day. For more updates, follow @fixyourlid on Instagram or visit fixyourlid.com.

About Fix Your Lid: Fix Your Lid is a modern men's grooming brand that delivers easy, effective, and affordable hair styling products. Made with quality ingredients in the USA, Fix Your Lid is built for men who want to achieve great hair without the hassle. Find at fixyourlid.com.

