FixMold Strengthens Its Role as South Florida's Premier Mold Remediation Company

FixMold revolutionizes Miami's mold remediation industry with eco-safe, advanced technology.

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FixMold, a leading mold removal services company in South Florida, continues to innovate the restoration industry with proprietary technology, eco-conscious methods, and customer-first programs. As the original founders behind Miami Mold Specialist and 5 Boroughs Mold, FixMold has played a defining role in shaping the mold remediation industry in Miami and beyond. Today, the company combines a multi-generational legacy with cutting-edge services that address Florida's unique environmental challenges.

Innovation and Leadership in Environmental Services

FixMold has pioneered many of the technologies now considered standard in mold remediation in Miami, including advanced eco-friendly removal systems, proprietary indoor air quality treatments, and state-certified virtual inspection platforms. The company's exclusive state-of-the-art technologies include CO₂ dry ice blasting chambers, advanced HEPA filtration systems, antimicrobial coatings, negative air pressure containment, UV-C sterilization, hydroxyl generators, and infrared thermal imaging for precise detection. Every solution is non-invasive, VOC-free, and safe for families and businesses alike.

With more than 30 years of combined industry experience and leadership drawn from multiple family-owned companies, FixMold has established itself as the trusted name in safeguarding homes and businesses across South Florida. The company is backed by over 1,000 five-star reviews from satisfied clients and reinforces its work with a 1-year warranty on all services, reflecting its commitment to long-term trust and customer satisfaction.

Founded by Mr. Katz, who spent the past decade managing family environmental businesses and working alongside industry leaders with more than half a century of knowledge, FixMold was built on the principle that effective remediation goes beyond removal. The company emphasizes identifying root causes, supporting homeowners with education, and implementing preventative measures to ensure long-term protection.

Comprehensive Services for Florida Homes and Businesses

FixMold delivers a complete range of solutions tailored for Florida's humid climate:

Mold Remediation Services: Detailed assessment, laboratory testing, safe mold removal, and prevention strategies that protect indoor air quality.

Water Damage Restoration: Rapid dryouts, dehumidification, and structural repairs to reduce long-term property damage and mold risks.

HVAC Restoration: Duct cleaning with advanced filtration, coil and blower cleaning, motor replacements, and ductwork restoration to boost efficiency and improve indoor air.

Air Quality Solutions: Odor removal, certified organic sanitizing, crawl space and attic cleaning, and advanced filtration systems.

General Contracting: Complete repairs and buildbacks after remediation, managing everything from drywall replacement to roofing and plumbing.

Virtual Convenience: Facetime Mold Solutions

FixMold has transformed the industry with Facetime Mold Solutions, an innovative service that allows clients to receive assessments and consultations virtually. Services include free assessments, second opinions on prior remediation, mold consulting for tenants and landlords, prevention best practices, contractor direction, and even mold-related legal consultation. This program provides homeowners with accessible, transparent, and convenient support, guided by technicians with more than twenty years of experience.

Partnership Opportunities Across Industries

FixMold also partners with realtors, property managers, marina managers, and investment firms to extend its services beyond individual households. These partnerships ensure properties are maintained to the highest standards, protecting value while safeguarding the health of residents and tenants.

Leadership Statement

"At FixMold, we have always believed that true leadership in restoration comes from innovation, integrity, and education," said Abe Katz, Manager of FixMold LLC. "As the founders behind Miami Mold Specialist and 5 Boroughs Mold, and as pioneers of many of the technologies used across the industry today, we are proud to continue shaping mold remediation in Miami. Our priority remains clear: to deliver safe, effective, and lasting solutions for every client."

About FixMold

FixMold LLC is a Miami-based mold removal services company serving Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Florida Keys. Family-owned and operated, FixMold provides mold remediation, water damage restoration, HVAC cleaning, air quality improvement, odor removal, and general contracting. Certified, licensed, bonded, and insured, the company is recognized as South Florida's highest-rated restoration provider with over 600 five-star reviews and an A+ BBB accreditation. By combining proprietary technology, eco-friendly practices, and customer-first values, FixMold continues to set the standard for environmental services in Florida.

Media Contact

Name: Abe Katz, Manager

Phone: (305) 465-6653

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fixmold.com

Follow FixMold Online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wefixmold

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fixmold/

Media Contact

Abe Katz, FixMold, 1 305-465-6653, [email protected], https://fixmold.com/

SOURCE FixMold