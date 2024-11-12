FixtureCare Recognizes UC Davis Health as 2024 Compliance Champion

"During a recent Health Department inspection, I was able to instantly provide proof of preventive maintenance on our fixtures, thanks to FixtureCare," said Angelo Saldana of UC Davis Health. Post this

Water Saver Solutions Inc. began collaborating with UC Davis Health in 2018 to help the institution reduce its overall water usage in line with the University of California Office of the President's sustainability directive. This partnership led to the adoption of FixtureCare, a cutting-edge solution that optimizes water flow while simultaneously improving infection control measures for faucets and showers. UC Davis Health's Director of Facilities, Kevin Long, Director of Infection Prevention, Mary Reilly, and Plumbing Superintendent, Angelo Saldana, have been key leaders in ensuring the campus's readiness to combat waterborne illnesses. Together, they have worked closely with the Water Saver Solutions team to support annual fixture cleaning and biofilm prevention processes.

"During a recent Health Department inspection, I was able to instantly provide proof of preventive maintenance on our fixtures, thanks to FixtureCare," said Angelo Saldana of UC Davis Health.

Water Saver Solutions developed FixtureCare as an innovative preventive maintenance program that combines hands-on service with a highly efficient app for tracking and documenting essential water management data. This system is integral to supporting Legionella Water Management Plans and ensuring compliance with ASHRAE Standard 188. For the past two years, UC Davis Health has been the beta-test hospital for the FixtureCare app, managing over 3,000 faucets and 200 showers, many of which are in critical care areas. Through FixtureCare, UC Davis ensures that fixtures are regularly cleaned, decalcified, and flushed, aligning with stringent infection control standards.

UC Davis Health continues to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and waterborne pathogens by utilizing Water Saver Solutions' FixtureCare annual preventive maintenance program, which ultimately enhances safety for patients, staff, and visitors.

Hospital-acquired infections are among the leading causes of death in healthcare settings, with 1.6 million cases annually and over 100,000 deaths, costing hospitals an estimated $41 billion each year. Proactively managing waterborne HAIs through preventive maintenance programs like FixtureCare is crucial in mitigating these risks.

About FixtureCare and Water Saver Solutions:

FixtureCare is the latest innovation from Water Saver Solutions Inc.®, "The H2R0I People." FixtureCare offers a comprehensive approach to preventive maintenance for fixtures, tracking cleaning and antimicrobial protection to comply with ASHRAE Standard 188. Since its founding in 2008, Water Saver Solutions Inc. has been a leader in water management solutions, offering water audits, system surveys, engineering services, flow control device installation, and code compliance support. The company is committed to improving water conservation, efficiency, and safety, helping clients achieve operational excellence in their facilities.

