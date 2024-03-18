Fizyr and AWL Expand Partnership to Co-Develop Advanced Automation Solutions in Europe and North America

AWL has been a great partner to Fizyr for more than three years, and together, we've pushed performance to new heights and opened many eyes to the potential of robotic cells and systems with advanced vision capabilities. Post this

Interact Analysis predicts the market for robotic picking will be worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million in 2022. As AWL offers solutions that raise the bar in e-commerce order fulfillment and other growing high-variability tasks, organizations increasingly choose to automate to address staffing, scalability and other challenges.

A highly regarded systems integrator focused on the automotive, metalworking and intra logistics industries, AWL integrates Fizyr's vision AI into several of its most demanding implementations. In various use cases of prominent customers like DHL and Arvato, Fizyr has facilitated AWL's robotic systems with vision AI to achieve throughputs ranging from 700 to 800 parcels per hour across various layouts and SKU combinations.

Several recent innovations from AWL feature Fizyr's robotic vision AI, including ROSI and RODE. ROSI, AWL's robotic singulator reduces sortation bottlenecks that often accompany rising volume in a wide range of harsh environments. With Fizyr, ROSI determines the shape of each object, understands how it must be picked, and ultimately picks a variety of objects quickly and reliably, with virtually no human intervention. Built in label-reading capabilities allow the robot to accurately sort and singularize boxes based on destination, size or weight. RODE, AWL's robotic depalletizer, uses Fizyr to automatically unstack arbitrarily packaged goods such as boxes, bags or totes from pallets.

About AWL

AWL is a market-leading robotic system integrator with over 30 years of experience in the automotive and metal processing industry delivering sophisticated welding, assembly, and material handling machines. In 2019, AWL entered the material handling market and has since delivered more than 100 robotic systems for sorting, tote handling, and depalletizing processes. AWL's expertise lies in turnkey solutions incorporating robot guided AI vision, custom end-of-arm tooling, and a variety of modular offerings.

AWL is a private company with over 750 employees worldwide, supporting its customers all over the world with facilities in the Netherlands, Czech Republic, China, Mexico, United States, and the United Kingdom. AWL ensures its customers' global productivity by maximizing their processes and operations with smart robotic solutions.

For more information about AWL, please visit http://www.awl.nl.

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

Media Contact

Nick Olsen, Fizyr, 312-432-9407, [email protected], https://fizyr.com

