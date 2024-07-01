Fizyr and Laundry Robotics Extend Long-standing Partnership

Fizyr's unparalleled vision made it the ideal complement to Robin and Roy. Post this

In high-variability laundry environments where towels arrive in piles, identifying the edges and corners of towels for picking is among the most difficult challenges. Fizyr's deep learning vision uses segmentation, shape detection and material detection to do just that. Its algorithms then prioritize the actions to take, utilizing cascade learning to analyze inputs, calculate optimal actions and direct the robot. After each pick, a new image allows Fizyr to recalculate, account for any changes that occurred, and direct the robot's next step, all in a fraction of a second.

Utilizing Fizyr's advanced vision, which considers more than 100 grasp poses each second, Robin and Roy can feed more than 600 towels per hour to a folding machine, identifying the best grasp position for any type of towel regardless of placement or variability. Fizyr detects corners, logo position and placement, and ensures all clothing, garments and other items are removed from the folding process. Robin's 24/7 capability helps laundries overcome labor shortages and save wear and tear on employees by handling repetitive tasks while increasing throughput in folding.

"Fizyr's unparalleled vision made it the ideal complement to Robin and Roy," said Erwin Maassen, co-founder of Laundry Robotics. "The rapid analysis and decision making ensures Robin works at peak efficiency 24/7 to maximize feeding to a towel folder from any brand. Robin and Roy are all about productivity, availability and quality."

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced vision for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

About Laundry Robotics

Laundry Robotics provides automatic towel feeding solutions for the laundry industry. The robotic solutions are equipped with the smartest advanced vision AI software. The solutions are compatible with all major towel folders from any brand. http://www.laundry-robotics.com

Media Contact

Nick Olsen, Fizyr, 312-432-9407, [email protected], https://fizyr.com

SOURCE Fizyr