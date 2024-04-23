Fizyr Announces Strategic Partnership with DERO GROEP to Revolutionize Robotic Automation for Advanced Picking

Food processing and logistic companies are experiencing high pressure on their throughput, alongside labor shortages and rising costs. Automation can provide relief while increasing production and lowering costs. Post this

"The partnership between Fizyr and DERO GROEP is not just a step forward for both companies, but a leap towards the future of robotic automation in food processing, supply chain and logistics sectors, promising to make operations smarter, faster and more efficient," said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming. "DERO GROEP's history of innovation and expertise in robotics and automation aligns perfectly with Fizyr's mission to enhance robotic capabilities and performance."

The partnership with DERO GROEP follows the recent unveiling of the Fizyr Partner Program, offering integrators the fastest on-ramp to tap into the exponential growth that lies ahead. Research from Interact Analysis predicts the market for robotic picking will be worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million in 2022.

"Food processing and logistic companies are experiencing high pressure on their throughput, alongside labor shortages and rising costs. Automation can provide relief while increasing production and lowering costs," said Maro Dedel, CEO of DERO GROEP. "Fizyr's advanced computer vision is the perfect complement to our existing robotics solutions. Together we can continue to solve the challenges that have held back automation at a time when the world needs it most."

Fizyr's approach to supervised machine learning, featuring cascade learning, is a game-changer in the industry. This method streamlines and accelerates robotic performance, drastically reducing the typical 3-20% error rates associated with high-variability tasks. With success rates in mature applications reaching 99.99%, Fizyr's technology ensures robotic mistakes are a rarity, often occurring just once in every 10,000 picks.

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

About DERO GROEP

DERO GROEP specializes in food processing, logistics, and robotic automation solutions. To increase productivity and to improve working conditions DERO GROEP offers its customers tailor-made solutions, where their expertise lies in finding innovative solutions to complex automation challenges. Whatever happens, they always make it work. That's the DERO DRIVE. DERO GROEP is multidisciplinary and has all the in-house expertise needed to integrate industrial robots from leading suppliers like Fanuc, Yaskawa, Staübli, Schneider, and ABB. From concept to after-sales, DERO GROEP takes care of everything. Visit http://www.dero-groep.nl for more information.

OUR DRIVE YOUR SOLUTION

