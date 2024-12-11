Fizyr Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Fizyr's certified Vision Packs enable integrators to hit the ground running, requiring less vision expertise to implement, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership and delivering unparalleled performance. Post this

"Lackluster performance, prohibitive costs, and lack of expertise have held back automation of the most complex tasks in warehouses, fulfillment centers, and elsewhere for far too long," said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming. "Fizyr's certified Vision Packs enable integrators to hit the ground running, requiring less vision expertise to implement, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership and delivering unparalleled performance."

Fizyr certified Vision Packs currently address six of the industry's most complex and widespread automation challenges across a wide range of industries, organizations and environments, including Pick & Place, Singulation, Palletization/Depal, Detection, Trailer/Container Unloading and Laundry. They incorporate components from leading manufacturers, including FANUC, YASKAWA, KUKA, Cognibotics, ZIVID, IDS, Photoneo, Nexera, and many others.

Close to 43% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software (23%), warehouse automation (18%), procurement/ERP software (12%) and robotics at just 4% of the submissions. Fifty-five percent of the entries were enhancements to already existing solutions, where 45% were new-to-market technologies. Further, 58% of submissions came from small businesses, under $50 million, and 42% came from Enterprises, over $50 million.

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

