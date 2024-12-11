Fizyr Named Recipient of 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

This award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space
DELFT, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Fizyr as one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Tech award, which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space.
Fizyr was honored in the Small Business Robotics category for its certified Vision Packs, a pillar of Fizyr's unique go-to-market strategy utilizing Fizyr's industry-leading computer vision. Vision packs reduce the expertise, time and cost requirements of integrators to implement automated warehouse robotics solutions. Many recent installations with best-of-breed partners across Europe and North America showcase the reliability and flexibility of Fizyr, setting new standards with greater than 99.9% success rates.
"Lackluster performance, prohibitive costs, and lack of expertise have held back automation of the most complex tasks in warehouses, fulfillment centers, and elsewhere for far too long," said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming. "Fizyr's certified Vision Packs enable integrators to hit the ground running, requiring less vision expertise to implement, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership and delivering unparalleled performance."
Fizyr certified Vision Packs currently address six of the industry's most complex and widespread automation challenges across a wide range of industries, organizations and environments, including Pick & Place, Singulation, Palletization/Depal, Detection, Trailer/Container Unloading and Laundry. They incorporate components from leading manufacturers, including FANUC, YASKAWA, KUKA, Cognibotics, ZIVID, IDS, Photoneo, Nexera, and many others.
Close to 43% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software (23%), warehouse automation (18%), procurement/ERP software (12%) and robotics at just 4% of the submissions. Fifty-five percent of the entries were enhancements to already existing solutions, where 45% were new-to-market technologies. Further, 58% of submissions came from small businesses, under $50 million, and 42% came from Enterprises, over $50 million.
"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
Go to https://foodl.me/kmr2r068 to view the full list of winners.
About Fizyr
Fizyr provides advanced vision software for highly dynamic automation. Fizyr PanopticTM is the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, maximizing robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr PanopticTM enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance. https://fizyr.com
About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com and http://www.SDCExec.
About IRONMARKETS
IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.
Media Contact
Nick Olsen, Fizyr, 312-432-9407, [email protected], https://fizyr.com
SOURCE Fizyr
