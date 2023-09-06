Fizyr Opens U.S. Headquarters to Meet Growing Demand for its Computer Vision Software and Better Serve Integrators

Demand is exploding for automated depalletizing, trailer unloading, item picking, bin-to-bin pick and place, and detection, and we are expanding our North American operations to bring new levels of reliability to these complex tasks. Tweet this

On the heels of opening its U.S. headquarters, Fizyr will kick off a multi-city U.S. roadshow in September to introduce its new team, its unique cascade learning approach to machine learning and its near 100% success rates to current North American partners and other integrators and prospects. Lomax will be joined by Fleming and Tibor van Melsem Kocsis, Chief Commerce Officer, on the U.S. roadshow, which kicks off in Las Vegas, as Fizyr continues to expand and enhance its global partner program.

New research from Interact Analysis predicts the market for robotic picking will be worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million in 2022. To address this ballooning demand, Fizyr partners with top integrators to develop solutions for significant unmet needs. Like its European counterpart, Fizyr's new U.S. team offers more than the world's most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Pre-sales consulting and engineering, implementation services, technical support, training, account management, and other value-added services ensure integrators provide customers with the most effective automation solutions available.

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced computer vision for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr's vision-based AI enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

