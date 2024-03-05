Fizyr to Unveil Vision AI Partner Program and Certified Vision Packs at MODEX 2024

Our vision AI outperforms any other robotic vision solution, and now our new Vision Packs enable integrators to hit the ground running. Post this

"Organizations have settled for lackluster performance or prohibitive costs when automating the most complex tasks in warehouses, fulfillment centers, and elsewhere for far too long," said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming. "Our vision AI outperforms any other robotic vision solution, and now our new Vision Packs enable integrators to hit the ground running."

Certified Vision Packs, a pillar of Fizyr's unique go-to-market strategy utilizing Fizyr's industry-leading Vision AI, reduce the expertise, time and cost requirements of integrators to implement automated warehouse robotics solutions. Many recent installations across Europe and North America showcase the reliability and flexibility of Fizyr, setting new standards with greater than 99.9% success rates. Vision Packs instantly deliver greater than 90% accuracy right out of the box.

Fizyr certified Vision Packs include Fizyr's vision AI, preconfigured with components from a wide range of the industry's top manufacturers. Rigorous testing ensures a wide range of benefits and reliability right out of the box. Each certified Vision Pack is validated, supported, scalable and guaranteed. Fizyr certified Vision Packs currently address five of the industry's most complex and widespread automation challenges across a wide range of organizations and environments: Pick & Place, Singulation, Palletization/Depal, Detection, and Trailer/Container Unloading. They incorporate components from leading manufacturers, including FANUC, YASKAWA, KUKA, UNIVERSAL ROBOTS, ZIVID, IDS, Photoneo, Nexera, The Gripper Company, and many others.

Many top integrators, including AWL, DEROGROEP, Inther Group, AVT, Techn'ca and others already work with Fizyr. The company will officially launch its Partner Program at MODEX to introduce its vision AI and certified Vision Packs to more integrators and components manufacturers.

"Fizyr's new Partner Program solidifies our commitment to the success of our talented integrator partners," added Fleming. "We've become a strategic piece of the go-to-market strategy of many of the world's best integrators, with training, professional services, production support and operational tooling so they can deploy more scalable, reliable and easy-to-use automation at price points that work for their customers."

Supply chain professionals attending MODEX in Atlanta (March 11-14) can visit Fizyr at Booth C5388.

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

