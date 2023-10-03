Fizyr Wins 2023 AI TechAward for Visual/Image Machine Learning

The AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industries

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fizyr, providing the smartest and fastest computer vision software for robotic systems, has won the 2023 AI TechAward in the Visual/Image Machine Learning category. The AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industries.

"Fizyr's computer vision is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers & engineers and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. Fizyr's computer vision win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference & the 2023 AI TechAwards.

Fizyr offers systems and robotics integrators the advanced computer vision needed to reliably automate the most complex supply chain and logistics tasks in high-variability environments. Integrators no longer need to ask customers to settle for less-than-human performance. Fizyr's next-level approach to supervised machine learning leverages cascade learning to streamline and accelerate performance and eliminate the 3-20% error rates that have held back automation.

New research from Interact Analysis predicts the market for robotic picking will be worth $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $236 million in 2022. To address this ballooning demand, Fizyr partners with top integrators to develop solutions for significant unmet needs. Working with Fizyr, integrators not only get the smartest, fastest and most effective computer vision available to maximize robotic capabilities; they get a partner committed to collaboration and successful client outcomes, unrivaled pick-and-place robotics expertise, and a well-rounded approach to automation design and deployment.

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork AI Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, machine learning & data science industries; and general regard and use by AI ecosystems and communities.

Fizyr will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced computer vision for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr's vision-based AI enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

Media Contact

Nick Olsen, Fizyr, 312-432-9407, [email protected], https://fizyr.com

SOURCE Fizyr