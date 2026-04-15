FL State Senator Darryl Rouson Joins Emerson Straw Injury Law in St Pete

Emerson Straw announces that Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson has joined the firm, strengthening its ability to serve clients across Florida.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerson Straw is pleased to announce that Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson has joined the firm. His arrival strengthens the firm's ability to serve clients navigating complex legal, regulatory, and public policy matters throughout Florida.
With nearly two decades of service in the Florida Legislature, Mr. Rouson has been a leading voice on issues involving health care access, behavioral health, public safety, and community advocacy. During his tenure in both the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate, he held influential committee roles and spearheaded legislation designed to improve the lives of families across the state.
Mr. Rouson's legal career began long before his time in elected office. After earning his law degree from the University of Florida, he worked with Gulfcoast Legal Services and later developed a respected private practice focused on helping individuals in need. His commitment to public service also extended into nonprofit leadership, including his role as president of the St. Petersburg NAACP.
Mr. Rouson will concentrate his work on representing injury victims, public policy strategy, and matters involving government relations. His record of public service and community leadership aligns with the firm's mission of delivering results while advancing justice across Florida.
Media Contact
Emerson Straw Team, Emerson Straw Injury & Accident Lawyers, 1 727-821-1500, [email protected], https://emersonstraw.com/
SOURCE Emerson Straw Injury & Accident Lawyers
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