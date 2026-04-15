FL State Senator Darryl Rouson Joins Emerson Straw Injury Law in St Pete

"We are excited to welcome Senator Rouson to Emerson Straw. His experience in law and public service will be invaluable to our clients and our community." Post this

Mr. Rouson's legal career began long before his time in elected office. After earning his law degree from the University of Florida, he worked with Gulfcoast Legal Services and later developed a respected private practice focused on helping individuals in need. His commitment to public service also extended into nonprofit leadership, including his role as president of the St. Petersburg NAACP.

Mr. Rouson will concentrate his work on representing injury victims, public policy strategy, and matters involving government relations. His record of public service and community leadership aligns with the firm's mission of delivering results while advancing justice across Florida.

Media Contact

Emerson Straw Team, Emerson Straw Injury & Accident Lawyers, 1 727-821-1500, [email protected], https://emersonstraw.com/

SOURCE Emerson Straw Injury & Accident Lawyers