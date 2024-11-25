Flags of Valor Appoints Fastlane as its Marketing Agency of Record to Amplify Veteran Support and American-Made Craftsmanship

Veteran-owned Company Partners to Boost Brand Awareness and Deepen Community Impact

NEW YORK and WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flags of Valor, a veteran-owned and operated company dedicated to creating American-made handcrafted flags and goods, has appointed Fastlane as its marketing agency of record. Fastlane is a full-service, strategic branding and growth marketing firm specializing in value creation, sustainability and social good.

Founded in 2015 by combat veteran Brian Steorts, Flags of Valor has become a symbol of patriotism and resilience. With over $2M in lifetime donations and more than 100,000 products delivered across the nation, the company stands out for its dedication to employing veterans, many of whom face challenges related to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other physical disabilities. The organization's guiding principles — Made in America Matters, Veterans Deserve Opportunity, and Never Stop Giving Back — reflect its ongoing commitment to service, quality, and community support, all of which align well with Fastlane's own core values.

"We believe in the value of storytelling to honor our veterans and showcase the true meaning behind every handcrafted piece we create," said Brian Steorts, Founder & CEO of Flags of Valor. "With Fastlane's expertise in strategic brand and channel building, along with integrated campaign marketing and more, we're confident that together we will increase awareness of the challenges veterans face and continue our commitment to giving back to those who have served."

"We're eager to support Flags of Valor in bringing their story and mission to broader audiences," said Chris Faust, Founder and CEO of Fastlane. "Our approach will focus on optimizing digital strategies, expanding physical and online retail channels, enhancing customer engagement, and supporting impactful content creation and social media marketing. By aligning our efforts with their mission, we aim to foster growth that not only increases sales but also deepens its contributions to past and present service members."

Flags of Valor's mission goes beyond crafting American-made goods; it partners with organizations to address critical challenges faced by veterans, including homelessness, PTSD, and financial hardship that burden them and their families every day. For example:

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness increased by 7 percent between 2022 and 2023. The increase included a 14 percent rise in the number of unsheltered veterans and a 3 percent increase in veterans experiencing sheltered homelessness. (The 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress)

Studies show that 15% of veterans who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) experienced PTSD symptoms in the year of the study, while 29% of veterans from these wars will experience PTSD at some point in life. (U.S Department of Veteran Affairs)

Military and veteran families struggle financially with 75.8% of military and veteran families indicating they carry debt, and 51.2% disclosing they experience barriers to saving money. (Military Family Advisory Network)

To learn more about Flags of Valor, visit www.flagsofvalor.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Flags of Valor:

Launched in 2015, Flags of Valor is a veteran-owned and operated company that handcrafts American flags and goods with a mission to uphold American values and create meaningful employment for veterans. With a focus on American-made materials and an unwavering commitment to giving back, the company has delivered nearly 100,000 products nationwide and donated over $2 million to veteran-focused nonprofits. For more information, visit www.flagsofvalor.com.

About Fastlane:

Fastlane is a strategic branding and growth marketing firm specializing in value creation, sustainability and social good. The firm provides highly-tailored, short and long-term go-to-market plans and integrated campaigns as well as supporting services that deliver positive business outcomes to its range of B2B and B2C clients in Health, Retail, Sports, Sustainability and Tech. Fastlane's Centers of Excellence run deep in Research & Planning, Branding, Marketing, Engagement & Growth. For more information, visit www.fastlane.co

Media Contact

Javian Pereira, Fastlane Communications, 1 9736683003, [email protected]

SOURCE Flags of Valor