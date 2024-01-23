Flagship Biosciences and Offspring Biosciences Partner to Provide Complete Global Assay Development Services from Target Identification to Companion Diagnostics

Together, Flagship Biosciences and Offspring Biosciences will provide a seamless and comprehensive suite of preclinical and clinical services, empowering our clients to accelerate drug development and bring lifesaving therapies to patients faster. Post this

"We are very excited to partner with the expert team at Offspring," said Flagship Biosciences CEO Trevor Johnson. "With their vast experience developing innovative biomarker and assay solutions, we are very confident that our combined offerings will bring a unique and valuable combination of translational and clinical capabilities to our development partners."

About Flagship Biosciences

Founded in 2009, Flagship Biosciences, Inc., is the most experienced technology-driven spatial biology and biomarker services company delivering accurate and informative data. We are revolutionizing biomarker analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Our services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional methods, eliminating variability associated with typical biomarker assessments, and bringing new insights to analysis results. We provide expert scientific consultation for every client. Our team interprets results, contextualizes biology, and identifies the best course for success. For more information, please visit flagshipbio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Offspring Biosciences

Offspring Biosciences' preclinical contract research services help pharmaceutical companies to reduce the time and cost of developing new drugs. It offers biomarker analyses in tissues, generating informative and reliable data that is crucial for making critical stop/go decisions in drug development. The biomarker analyses are performed with both ready-made and flexibly customized, molecular pathology-based, test solutions, as run on an advanced technical infrastructure with efficient and precise methods and robotic and AI-powered technologies for data analysis.

For more information, visit offspringbiosciences.com and LinkedIn

Media Contact

Rachel Blake, Flagship Biosciences, 1 303.325.5894, [email protected], https://flagshipbio.com/

