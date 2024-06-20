Flagship Honda Adds the 2024 Honda Odyssey to Its Inventory

Customers seeking a fun family van can now buy the 2024 Honda Odyssey in San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is proud to announce the addition of the 2024 Honda Odyssey to its extensive lineup. This iteration of the Honda Odyssey redefines family-friendly transportation with its advanced features and sleek design.

The 2024 Honda Odyssey boasts a striking glossy black front grille, complemented by LED lights and 19-inch rims, giving it a modern and sophisticated appearance. Designed for convenience, the Odyssey features power side doors that facilitate easy loading and unloading of items, making it a practical choice for families on the go.

Inside, the Odyssey offers various innovative technologies to enhance passenger comfort. The CabinWatch® system allows drivers to keep an eye on rear-seat passengers even in low-light conditions, while CabinTalk® enables smooth communication through the vehicle's rear speakers and connected headphones.

Families will appreciate the versatile Magic Slide® second-row seats, which not only provide easy access to the third row but also offer flexibility in configuring seating arrangements. For added convenience, the hands-free power liftgate simplifies ingress to the cargo area, making grocery runs and luggage loading effortless.

Entertainment and connectivity are paramount in the 2024 Odyssey, which features Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. Paired with an 11-speaker premium audio system, passengers can enjoy their favorite playlists with exceptional sound quality throughout the cabin.

Safety remains a top priority with the Honda Odyssey, incorporating Rear Seat Reminder technology that alerts drivers to check the rear seats before exiting the vehicle. This feature ensures peace of mind, especially with young passengers onboard.

Offered in five trims—LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite—the 2024 Honda Odyssey caters to various preferences and needs. Whether for daily commuting or family road trips, there's a trim level that suits every lifestyle.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the 2024 Honda Odyssey firsthand can visit the Flagship Honda dealership at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Vi, San Juan, PR 00920. More information is available on the dealership's website or by contacting 787-301-0402.

Media Contact

Sandra Huerto, Flagship Honda, 939-639-9719, [email protected], https://www.flagshiphondapr.com/

SOURCE Flagship Honda