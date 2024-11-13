Flagship Honda Adds the 2025 Honda CR-V to its Inventory

Customers seeking an SUV with versatility and innovativeness can opt for the 2025 Honda CR-V in Caguas, Puerto Rico, at Flagship Honda.

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is thrilled to announce the arrival of the 2025 Honda CR-V, bringing a mix of innovation, comfort and versatility to its dealership in Caguas, Puerto Rico. This latest addition to the dealership's lineup is packed with advanced technology, safety features and design upgrades, making it a top choice for drivers seeking reliability and style.

With Honda Sensing® driver-assistance features, the 2025 CR-V is designed to keep drivers safer on the road. The Collision Mitigation Braking System™ can apply brake pressure in sudden situations, while the Lane Departure Mitigation System and Lane Keeping Assist help prevent unintended drifting. Adaptive Cruise Control with low-speed follow and the Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor make highway driving more secure and relaxed.

Equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the 2025 CR-V delivers 190 hp and 179 lb.-ft. of torque, giving drivers a powerful yet fuel-efficient experience. Paired with Real-Time All-Wheel Drive™ and a 3-mode drive system (ECON/Normal/Snow), this SUV adapts to various terrains and conditions easily.

Inside, the CR-V combines practical features with luxurious touches. A spacious center console provides multifunction storage, perfect for essentials like phones, tablets and personal items. Additional storage is available in door panels, a locking glove box and even adjustable anchors in the cargo area. Rear seat passengers enjoy reclining seats and a 60/40 split backrest, offering flexibility for passengers or extra storage space.

Passengers can control the interior climate with dual-zone automatic climate control and stay comfortable with heated front seats and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Ambient lighting and an auto-dimming rearview mirror enhance the cabin's elegance, while LED cargo lights make loading and unloading easy, day or night.

Featuring a 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, the CR-V offers effortless smartphone integration, so drivers stay connected wherever they go.

For a closer look, prospective buyers can visit Flagship Honda at Highway 1 intersection 196, Caguas, PR 00725, or call 787-301-0384 to schedule a test drive.

