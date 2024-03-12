Flagship Mazda Adds the 2024 Mazda CX-50 to its Inventory in Rio Grande, PR

Flagship Mazda Introduces the 2024 Mazda CX-50 as the Ultimate Adventure Companion

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda, a leading dealership in Rio Grande, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the 2024 Mazda CX-50. This latest addition to the Mazda lineup promises to improve driving experience with its cutting-edge features and exceptional performance.

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 represents a fusion of style, innovation and capability. Boasting the signature Kodo design language of Mazda, the CX-50 captivates onlookers with its sleek lines, bold stance and dynamic presence. Whether navigating urban streets or venturing off the beaten path, the CX-50 exudes confidence and sophistication at every turn.

Powered by Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) technology, the CX-50 smoothly combines different drive modes with the innovative i-Activ AWD®, ensuring optimal performance on any terrain. Designed to inspire exploration, the Mazda CX-50 lets customers freely venture into nature. Under the hood, it boasts a turbocharged engine that delivers up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb.-ft. of torque, providing the power and confidence to tackle any journey. What's more, it blends powerful performance with fuel efficiency, courtesy of the SKYACTIV® technology in Mazda vehicles.

Inside, cutting-edge technology abounds, with features like wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration that connect drivers' favorite apps and features to the intuitive Mazda Connect™ infotainment system. The 8.8-inch or available 10.25-inch center display keeps drivers informed and entertained, while advanced safety features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Signs Recognition, Front and Rear Parking Sensors and a 360° display monitor provide peace of mind on every drive.

Meanwhile, the spacious cargo area of the 2024 CX-50 and flush liftgate opening make loading and unloading a breeze, while features like Dual-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof and front seats with three-level ventilation ensure comfort for all passengers.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to explore the stylish 2024 Mazda CX-50 and discover exclusive deals at Flagship Mazda. They can visit the dealership's website at flagshipmazda.com or meet the knowledgeable dealership team at Rio Grande Town Center, Bo. Guzmán Abajo, Rio Grande, PR 00721. For inquiries, they can contact the dealership at 787-303-6016.

