Flagship Mazda Adds the 2024 Mazda3 Hatchback to Its Inventory in Carolina, Puerto Rico

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda is thrilled to announce the addition of the 2024 Mazda3 Hatchback to its inventory, offering customers in Carolina, Puerto Rico, an opportunity to experience a reliable and versatile vehicle.

Its robust 2.5-liter turbo engine delivers up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb.-ft. of torque. For those seeking enhanced performance and control, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback models have an i-Activ AWD® system.

Every detail of the Mazda3 Hatchback is meticulously crafted to create a smooth connection with the driver. The suspension system is designed to accommodate the natural movements of the human body, providing extraordinary maneuverability and comfort. This thoughtful engineering ensures that the Mazda3 Hatchback delivers exceptional fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and long drives.

Moreover, this hatchback's attractive curves and dynamic angles immediately catch the eye, presenting a balanced and majestic aesthetic that invites drivers to get behind the wheel.

Safety is a top priority with the 2024 Mazda3 Hatchback, equipped with the i-Activsense® suite of safety features. These sophisticated innovations alert drivers to potential hazards, helping to avoid collisions or minimize their impact. Features such as the Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert further improve driver confidence and safety on the road.

Inside, the Mazda3 offers advanced technology and luxurious comfort. The Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration allow drivers to access maps, playlists, contacts and compatible apps using voice commands, ensuring a connected and enjoyable driving experience. The Bose® 12-speaker sound system creates an immersive audio experience, providing a fitting soundtrack for any journey.

Another standout feature in the 2024 Mazda3 Hatchback is the Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry Smart Key System. This innovative system allows drivers to unlock and start their vehicles without fumbling for keys. For those who enjoy the open-air feel, the Mazda3 Hatchback comes equipped with a sunroof. This feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the car but also allows natural light and fresh air into the cabin.

Comfort is a priority in the Mazda3 Hatchback, exemplified by the 8-way adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support. This feature ensures drivers can find their optimal seating position, reducing fatigue and increasing comfort on long drives. The lumbar support helps maintain proper posture, providing additional comfort for the lower back.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the unparalleled performance and luxury of the 2024 Mazda3 Hatchback are encouraged to schedule a test drive at Flagship Mazda in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

