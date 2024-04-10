Flagship Mazda Expands Inventory by Adding the 2024 Mazda CX-30 in Ponce, Puerto Rico

Customers can purchase the 2024 Mazda CX-30 from Flagship Mazda in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

PONCE, Puerto Rico, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda, the premier Mazda dealer in Puerto Rico, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Mazda CX-30. With its innovative design and advanced features, this latest addition to the Mazda lineup is set to redefine driving experiences across the island.

As the leading Mazda dealer in Puerto Rico, Flagship Mazda is committed to providing customers with top-notch vehicles that deliver style and performance. The 2024 Mazda CX-30 is no exception, boasting a sleek exterior design that exudes elegance and sophistication.

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 presents various enhancements, including the all-new Carbon Turbo trim. It features a robust turbocharged engine and distinctive interior and exterior styling. With eight trim levels ranging from S to Turbo Premium Plus, each offering unique amenities, customers have many choices to suit their preferences.

Featuring cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art safety features, the 2024 Mazda CX-30 offers drivers peace of mind and confidence behind the wheel. Every aspect of this vehicle is designed to enhance the driving experience, from its intuitive infotainment system to its advanced driver-assistance features.

The CX-30's agile handling and responsive steering redefine the driving experience. It also offers impressive fuel economy, with the 2.5-liter engine boasting 25 city or 33 highway miles per gallon and the turbocharged engine offering 22 city or 30 highway miles per gallon.

Additionally, the spacious interior ensures that drivers and passengers can comfortably travel. It comes with ample legroom and premium materials throughout the cabin. Whether running errands around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, this versatile crossover provides the perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality.

Customers interested in experiencing the unparalleled performance and luxury of the 2024 Mazda CX-30 are encouraged to visit Flagship Mazda in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Their knowledgeable sales team is standing by to assist with any inquiries and to help customers find the perfect vehicle to suit their needs. Buyers can also check out the online inventory or contact the dealership at 787-419-1177.

