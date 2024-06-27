Flaharty Asset Management Appoints Industry Pioneer Melissa Robinson as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer

Flaharty Asset Management, a premier financial services company dedicated to providing exceptional solutions tailored to clients' needs, proudly announces the appointment of Melissa Robinson as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer. Bringing over two decades of industry experience to her new role, Melissa is poised to lead Flaharty Asset Management's operational and compliance functions to new heights of excellence. With a proven track record of devising strategies to strengthen compliance, optimize processes, and develop a team, she embodies the values of integrity and professionalism that define Flaharty's approach to client service. "Melissa's appointment is a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational efficiency," said Shon Flaharty, CEO & Managing Partner, at Flaharty Asset Management. "Her extensive experience and leadership skills make her the perfect fit to drive our operational and compliance efforts as we continue to grow and serve our clients." Before joining Flaharty Asset Management, Melissa served as the Senior VP of Operations & Financial Professional Supervision at J.W. Cole Financial, Inc., where she demonstrated a deep understanding of operational intricacies and regulatory requirements over a distinguished 16-year tenure. "Joining a Clearwater-based firm is an honor and a significant milestone in my 24-year journey in the noble profession of financial services. This transition allows me to work more closely than ever to directly impact investors, marking the culmination of years of development," said Robinson. Melissa is a founding board member of the Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) West Florida Chapter, highlighting her leadership and commitment to advancing women's roles in the financial sector. In addition to this notable achievement, she is a founding leader of "Women of Cole," a respected organization of female financial professionals. Melissa also serves as a member of the University of South Florida Muma College of Business Personal Financial Planning Program's Advisory Council, contributing to the advancement of financial education in financial planning. Melissa holds FINRA Series 7, 24 and SIE licenses through LPL Financial and series 65 through Flaharty Asset Management, underscoring her dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and regulatory compliance. Flaharty Asset Management is excited to welcome Melissa Robinson to its leadership team, where her wisdom and passion for excellence will further enhance the company's commitment to client success.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flaharty Asset Management, a premier financial services company dedicated to providing exceptional solutions tailored to clients' needs, proudly announces the appointment of Melissa Robinson as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer.

Bringing over two decades of industry experience to her new role, Melissa is poised to lead Flaharty Asset Management's operational and compliance functions to new heights of excellence. With a proven track record of devising strategies to strengthen compliance, optimize processes, and develop a team, she embodies the values of integrity and professionalism that define Flaharty's approach to client service.

"Melissa's appointment is a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational efficiency," said Shon Flaharty, CEO & Managing Partner, at Flaharty Asset Management. "Her extensive experience and leadership skills make her the perfect fit to drive our operational and compliance efforts as we continue to grow and serve our clients."

Before joining Flaharty Asset Management, Melissa served as the Senior VP of Operations & Financial Professional Supervision at J.W. Cole Financial, Inc., where she demonstrated a deep understanding of operational intricacies and regulatory requirements over a distinguished 16-year tenure.

"Joining a Clearwater-based firm is an honor and a significant milestone in my 24-year journey in the noble profession of financial services. This transition allows me to work more closely than ever to directly impact investors, marking the culmination of years of development," said Robinson.

Melissa is a founding board member of the Women in Insurance & Financial Services (WIFS) West Florida Chapter, highlighting her leadership and commitment to advancing women's roles in the financial sector. In addition to this notable achievement, she is a founding leader of "Women of Cole," a respected organization of female financial professionals. Melissa also serves as a member of the University of South Florida Muma College of Business Personal Financial Planning Program's Advisory Council, contributing to the advancement of financial education in financial planning.

Madison Hauenstein, Flaharty Asset Management, 1 7272521050, [email protected], www.flahartyllc.com

