Flame and Fortune Event Hosted by Northrop Realty Newark Raises $2,000 for Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Co in Newark, DE

Chef Robbie Jester, the illustrious winner of Beat Bobby Flay, Guy's Grocery Games, and Pressure Cooker, and local Real Estate Attorney Jenna Stayton faced off in a challenge to try hot wings with sauces that increased in intensity on the Scoville scale. Both challengers finished the competition, only reaching for the milk after the 10th and final wing.

"We are deeply committed to giving back to the communities we serve through Northrop Realty Cares," said Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty Founder and CEO. "We are proud to support the Aetna Hook, Hose and Ladder Co and the Food Bank of Delaware. This was a fun opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for their unwavering dedication to the wellbeing of the public."

Northrop Realty Cares, the philanthropic arm of Northrop Realty, is committed to providing support and resources to the local community in order to address housing instability, food insecurity, and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives related to these causes. We strive to create a community where everyone has access to safe and stable housing, nutritious food, and equitable opportunities. The Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Co is renowned for its dedication to fire safety and emergency response, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding the community. The Food Bank of Delaware inspires hope in the community by providing food to nourish Delawareans, while collaborating on long-term solutions to hunger and poverty.

Northrop Realty extends its heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed to this fundraising initiative, including clients, partners, and community members.

For more information about the Northrop Cares initiatives and philanthropic endeavors, please visit https://www.northroprealty.com/northrop-realty-cares.php.

About Northrop Realty:

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 425 licensed real estate professionals and over 60 employees, operating 17 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Sykesville, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware, and Oak Island and SouthPort North Carolina. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, the brokerage's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of HomeServices of America and a Forbes Global Properties affiliate, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Place to Work in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023). (www.northroprealty.com)

