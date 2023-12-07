Flanagan & Bodenheimer Announces $900,000 Victory in Challenging Slip-and-Fall Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleged that when the Plaintiff entered, she stepped on the floor mat and it slipped across the floor, causing her to fall and aggravating a pre-existing injury in her neck. Post this

"While we are proud of this result in a challenging case, it's not just about the numbers," stated Michael T. Flanagan, the lead attorney on this case. "We are thrilled that we helped a hard-working, mother of three small children obtain justice. Hopefully, the result will give her family financial security and an opportunity for a better life. There is nothing better than making a positive impact in our clients' lives, and we're proud that our client trusted us with this case."

The lawsuit was filed under case number 2020-003615-CA-01 in the Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Flanagan & Bodenheimer Injury and Wrongful Death Law Firm focuses exclusively on personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout Florida. With offices in Coral Gables, FL and Hollywood, FL, they offer compassionate legal representation for clients grappling with life-altering injuries due to negligence. The firm's founding attorneys, Michael T. Flanagan and Zachary D. Bodenheimer, have secured several multi-million dollar results for accident victims in Florida. The team at Flanagan & Bodenheimer values client relationships, purposely maintaining a small caseload in order to give every client personalized attention and direct access to an attorney when necessary.

