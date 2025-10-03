Flannel with a Cause: Dixxon x Keep A Breast Collaboration Launches Today for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tempe-based globally coveted apparel brand Dixxon Flannel Co. has partnered with the nonprofit Keep A Breast Foundation on a limited-edition collection for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, available now at Dixxon.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Keep A Breast to help aid their mission of reducing breast cancer risk through awareness.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dixxon Flannel Co. Launches Collaborative Line with Keep A Breast Foundation

Profits From Tempe Apparel Brand's New Line To Aid Breast Cancer Awareness

Dixxon Flannel Co., is proud to partner with the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Keep A Breast Foundation for its newest limited-edition line in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Designed to honor and remember those affected by breast cancer, proceeds from the Keep A Breast x Dixxon collaboration will be donated to the foundation for its "13%" bamboo short sleeve and "I <3 Boobies" flannel. The line is out now via Dixxon.com with a quantity limit of four per customer.

On average, 13% of women in the United States will develop breast cancer, making it likely we all know someone who has been affected. The "13%" is a men's patterned short sleeve bamboo shirt which blends pink, black, and gray plaid. It stands for style, awareness, and strength.

Bold, iconic, and cause-driven, the "I <3 Boobies" men's flannel is built to raise awareness while keeping your style sharp with its combination of pink and gray plaid and Dixxon's signature comfort.

"Breast Cancer Awareness is a cause that is deeply personal to us and one which we stand firmly behind," said Dixxon Founder Danny Dreyer. "We're honored to continue our partnership with Keep A Breast Foundation and support their mission of reducing breast cancer risks through awareness. The '13%' shirt and 'I <3 Boobies' flannel combine bold patterns with a bold statement."

For more information on Dixxon and its mission, visit dixxon.com or it's Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube pages.

About Dixxon Flannel Co.:

Dixxon Flannel Co. is a globally coveted apparel brand that "represents those who work hard and stay humble," known for superior quality, intentional design, limited-edition drops, and bold collaborations. The retailer aims to deliver premium clothing at everyday prices that the average working-class customer can afford, maintaining a rugged, counter-culture "get your hands dirty" vibe in its products and marketing. The brand is committed to empowering its customers to embrace their unique stories, offering value, comfort, style, and functionality in every stitch and every wear. To learn more, visit dixxon.com.

About Keep A Breast Foundation:

Celebrating 25 years of impact, The Keep A Breast Foundation™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action. Since it was founded in 2000, KAB has acknowledged the power and vision of young people–ready to be engaged and educated, to establish their identities through meaningful action. KAB strives to empower youth to become their own health advocates and believe that art and creative expression are powerful healing tools. "i love boobies!" an inscription on KAB's popular, Supreme Court-stirring merchandise, continues to spark conversation and prompt action globally. For more information, please visit https://www.keep-a-breast.org/.

Media Contact

Kwyn Lowe, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 406-314-5120, [email protected], evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Dixxon Flannel Co.