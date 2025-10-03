FlareFlow Dominates Screen Time, Surpassing Reading, Cinema, and Meditation Combined

FlareFlow is redefining global entertainment, with microdramas now commanding more daily time than reading, meditation, or cinema.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlareFlow, COL Group's international microdrama platform, is redefining daily entertainment habits. New user data reveals that audiences worldwide are devoting an average of 13 minutes per day to FlareFlow microdramas, equivalent to 79 hours per year and over 1% of waking hours.

This makes FlareFlow one of the most habit-forming platforms in global entertainment, with users consuming 1,500+ episodes annually.

What once was seen as "snackable content" has become a daily ritual, rivalling the time people traditionally dedicate to reading, meditation, or cinema.

Comparisons underscore the magnitude of this shift:

FlareFlow engagement exceeds the average daily time Americans spend on reading for pleasure (10–16 minutes, with 84% reading less than 5 minutes a day).

It beats the 10 minutes recommended for mindfulness and meditation.

It surpasses the combined average of showering (9–16 minutes) and tooth-brushing (~4 minutes).

Half of Americans say they went to the movies zero times last year, and 83% went three times or fewer. FlareFlow users, by contrast, devote 10x more hours annually than the typical cinema-goer.

"The most valuable currency in today's media landscape is time," said Ray Tong, CEO, COL Group. "FlareFlow is capturing that time by offering story-driven content that fits seamlessly into people's lives. Just as the novel once dominated daily leisure, microdramas are emerging as the new narrative habit for a digital generation."

Microdramas are no longer a niche pastime, they are becoming a central part of how people spend their free time.

These latest numbers reinforce FlareFlow's status as the leader in the microdrama category and one of the fastest-growing entertainment platforms worldwide. Since launch in April 2025, FlareFlow has achieved:

Top 5 ranking on U.S. Google Play and iOS Entertainment Charts.

Top 3 in Germany, Top 4 in Australia, Top 5 in Canada, according to Sensor Tower.

15 million downloads across 177 regions, with monthly user spend increasing more than 500%.

This level of engagement outpaces rivals such as DramaBox (≈59% female audience) and ReelShort (≈75% female audience), which remain heavily skewed toward romance and have not disclosed comparable time-spent data.

To sustain its leadership, FlareFlow is doubling down on hit content and international expansion, with breakout dramas that are defining the global microdrama wave:

Raising His Mistress's Child — a revenge-fuelled blockbuster that has become a mega hit, consuming over $10m in single-title revenue and ranking among the platform's Top 3 most-watched dramas of the year. Its shocking plot twists made it one of the most discussed microdramas on social media globally.

Reborn to Be the Top Heiress — a 63-episode global release that stormed into the Top 3 heat rankings on day one, now surpassing 100 million cumulative views worldwide. Free clips on TikTok and YouTube alone have attracted 50 million+ views, cementing it as a cross-platform sensation.

Mommy, It Hurts… Where's Daddy? — a deeply emotional family drama blending pain and reversal, with 190 million views in its first month and a place in the Top 5 international hotlist. Its heart-wrenching twists have triggered strong audience resonance in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and beyond.

Shoot at My Heart — combining high romance with suspense, the series has already achieved 120 million total plays globally, with its free episodes on YouTube surpassing 8 million cumulative views, and single-episode peaks above 2 million views.

"Time spent is the most valuable proof point in entertainment," added Timothy Oh, General Manager, International Press & Southeast Asia, COL Group. "FlareFlow is leading the way by showing that microdramas aren't just quick distractions, they're a repeatable, sustainable habit that is reshaping global viewing behaviour."

With engagement levels surpassing some of the world's most entrenched daily activities, FlareFlow has established itself as the leader in microdramas and a frontrunner in the global attention economy.

About FlareFlow

FlareFlow is one of the world's fastest-growing and most sought-after microdrama platforms, backed by global content powerhouse COL. Launched in April 2025, FlareFlow has already surpassed 15 million downloads across 177 markets within just six months. Combining a deep content library, AI-driven storytelling, and industrial-scale production, the platform delivers addictive short-form dramas that are reshaping the future of global entertainment.

Ranked among the Top 5 Entertainment Apps across the U.S., Germany, Australia, and Canada on both iOS and Google Play, FlareFlow continues to accelerate its growth trajectory with user spend increasing by over 500% since launch. By blending creativity, technology, and scale, FlareFlow is redefining how stories are created, consumed, and shared worldwide.

