Flash Renews HITRUST Certification, Delivers Healthcare-Grade Data Security to Parking Operations

"As parking goes digital, trust will become a key factor in the driver experience, and Flash believes we should set and deliver the highest standard," said Flash Chief Technology Officer Jim Zeitunian. Post this

Flash's HITRUST-certified PARCS and Valet solutions reduce implementation complexity and risk for Flash clients and partners while assuring patients, drivers, tenants, visitors, or staff that their information is protected from the moment they enter a Flash-powered parking facility.

The Health Information Trust Alliance, or HITRUST, created the HITRUST Common Security Framework – a certifiable system designed to help organizations manage security risks and regulatory compliance for sensitive information. The framework gives organizations one unified certification spanning more than 60 international standards, such as HIPAA, ISO, and NIST.

Flash also maintains its designation as a Level 1 Service Provider under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), a status it has held for 12 consecutive years. Its cloud-based platform securely processes more than one billion transactions every year while limiting the risk of data loss, disruption, or corruption. Operating fully in the cloud enables Flash to push security updates and required system checks remotely, helping operators and owners stay current with both PCI and HITRUST requirements without site-by-site disruption.

About Flash

Flash is a pioneering technology company bringing seamless parking and EV charging experiences to drivers through a first-of-its-kind digital ecosystem. Flash's platform connects reservable parking and charging in the apps drivers use every day with garage, surface lot, event, and valet parking locations—connected and controlled via a cloud-based operating system with unrivaled intelligence. Customer-obsessed brands partner with Flash to deliver digital, easy-to-use, reliable, and increasingly frictionless experiences to drivers eager to pay for a solution that eliminates wasted time, excess emissions, and stress. The solution has arrived. Visit www.flashparking.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Meredith DeSpain, Flash, 1 5123487876, [email protected], www.flashparking.com

SOURCE Flash