Flash Sew & Quilt Hosts Sew Creative Expo: A Tropical Retreat for Creative Sewists

A three-day luxury learning experience featuring top educators, hands-on workshops, and the latest innovations from BERNINA

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flash Sew & Quilt, is thrilled to announce the return of the Sew Creative Expo, taking place October 27–29, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, located at 5001 Coconut Road in Estero, Florida.

The Sew Creative Expo invites sewists and quilters from across the country to enjoy three days of creativity, connection, and inspiration in a luxurious, hands-on learning environment. This highly anticipated retreat blends expert instruction, the latest sewing innovations, and a vibrant community atmosphere—all designed to inspire every maker.

The Ultimate Three-Day Sewing Celebration

For $599, attendees receive an all-inclusive experience featuring:

Three full days of hands-on classes with expert instructors

Daily catered lunches

Trunk show and Sewlebrity Meet & Greets

Exclusive demonstrations and giveaways

Morning and afternoon sessions provide structured learning opportunities, while networking events and social activities create space for fun, collaboration, and community.

Learn from Top Industry Educators

This year's Sew Creative Expo features a powerhouse lineup of well-known educators and BERNINA Experts, including Amanda Murphy, Gail Yellen, Adam Rateliff, Joanne Leonard, Sandra Swick, Shelly Fitzgerald, Kelly Williams, and Rhonda Pierce.

Attendees will participate in five featured hands-on workshops:

BERNINA Q Series Longarm Quilting with Amanda Murphy & Adam Rateliff

BERNINA 990 Techniques with Joanne Leonard & Kelly Williams

Overlocker Skills with the BERNINA L 890 with Gail Yellen

Presser Foot Shuffle with Sandra Swick

Software & Stabilizer Secrets with Shelly Fitzgerald

Hands-On Access to Top Machines and Tools

Participants will work on state-of-the-art sewing and quilting machines, including the BERNINA 990, BERNINA Q Series Longarm, BERNINA L 890 Overlocker, and BERNINA Embroidery Software 9 (v9), alongside a wide selection of presser feet and accessories.

Guests will also enjoy access to the Vendor Mall, featuring leading brands such as BERNINA, Horn of America, AccuQuilt, Quilters Select, Aurifil, OESD, and others, all offering exclusive event pricing.

Exclusive Perks and Giveaways

In addition to the classes, attendees can look forward to:

VIP "Sewlebrity" Welcome Reception with drinks and appetizers

Exclusive Swag Bag packed with surprises from top suppliers

Team challenges and friendly competitions

Multiple prize drawings, including two BERNINA 325 sewing machines (must be present to win)

Registration Now Open

Spaces for this one-of-a-kind retreat are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Registration is $599 and includes all three days, all classes, daily lunches, and access to every special event.

For full details and registration, visit

www.flashsewandquilt.com/products/tropical-retreat-for-creative-sewists

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America