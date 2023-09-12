FlashGrid elevated to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

"We recognize the responsibility our valued customers and partners place upon us to enable high availability infrastructure for Oracle databases on AWS. However, our confidence in our software and support team is reinforced daily by delivering unparalleled uptime." Art Danielov, CEO of FlashGrid. Tweet this

Many of the technology stacks behind these operations originate from collaborations with consulting partners such as Cognizant, Accenture, TCS, DXC, and numerous others. FlashGrid's contributions led to pivotal benefits for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and implementation partners leading large digital transformation initiatives. Projects requiring Oracle RAC on AWS benefit from radical timeline reductions, measured in months and sometimes years.

FlashGrid readily offers presales technical consulting, customer systems assessments, free PoC support, and production support to both customers and partners.

"We have amassed a wealth of crucial expertise and technical know-how while enabling high availability infrastructure for Oracle databases on AWS. We recognize the substantial responsibility our valued customers and partners place upon us to ensure the smooth running of their mission-critical operations. However, our unwavering confidence in our software and support team is reinforced daily by delivering impeccable database infrastructures with unparalleled uptime." Stated Art Danielov, CEO of FlashGrid.

Reaching the Advanced Tier status underscores FlashGrid's commitment to providing organizations and partners with leading cloud-based database infrastructure solutions that enable 99.999% uptime for Oracle databases on AWS.

About FlashGrid

With FlashGrid, organizations and partners build modern database infrastructure that powers mission-critical operations. FlashGrid's platform for public clouds, private clouds, and physical environments allows databases to achieve the best performance and uptime SLA.

FlashGrid's Oracle and cloud experts provide 24/7 support with analysis, deployment, and maintenance of database infrastructure, enabling maximum uptime through the entire lifecycle of applications. For more information, visit www.flashgrid.io

