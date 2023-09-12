FlashGrid elevated to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status

FlashGrid, an ISV focused on improving the uptime of Oracle Databases in AWS, is recognized for its excellent record of serving customers and partners. The designation is awarded only to AWS partners with exceptional teams of trained and certified technical experts and a proven track record of delivering outstanding support to customers and partners.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlashGrid, an ISV (Independent Software Vendor) focused on improving the uptime of Oracle Databases in public clouds, is proud to have reached Advanced Tier Services Partner status in Amazon Web Services' Partner Network (APN). The designation is awarded only to AWS partners with exceptional teams of trained and certified technical experts and a proven track record of delivering outstanding support to customers and partners.
Starting in 2015, FlashGrid has embarked on a series of innovations, introducing a range of products designed to maximize the uptime of Oracle databases on AWS. Since then, the team continuously delivers 24/7 support to a wide variety of clients worldwide, spanning industries such as SaaS, fintech, manufacturing, retail, travel, and the public sector. Combining the enterprise-grade technology of FlashGrid Cluster, AWS EC2, and Oracle Database, they ensure the ongoing resilience of these organizations' mission-critical operations.
Many of the technology stacks behind these operations originate from collaborations with consulting partners such as Cognizant, Accenture, TCS, DXC, and numerous others. FlashGrid's contributions led to pivotal benefits for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and implementation partners leading large digital transformation initiatives. Projects requiring Oracle RAC on AWS benefit from radical timeline reductions, measured in months and sometimes years.
FlashGrid readily offers presales technical consulting, customer systems assessments, free PoC support, and production support to both customers and partners.
"We have amassed a wealth of crucial expertise and technical know-how while enabling high availability infrastructure for Oracle databases on AWS. We recognize the substantial responsibility our valued customers and partners place upon us to ensure the smooth running of their mission-critical operations. However, our unwavering confidence in our software and support team is reinforced daily by delivering impeccable database infrastructures with unparalleled uptime." Stated Art Danielov, CEO of FlashGrid.
Reaching the Advanced Tier status underscores FlashGrid's commitment to providing organizations and partners with leading cloud-based database infrastructure solutions that enable 99.999% uptime for Oracle databases on AWS.
About FlashGrid
With FlashGrid, organizations and partners build modern database infrastructure that powers mission-critical operations. FlashGrid's platform for public clouds, private clouds, and physical environments allows databases to achieve the best performance and uptime SLA.
FlashGrid's Oracle and cloud experts provide 24/7 support with analysis, deployment, and maintenance of database infrastructure, enabling maximum uptime through the entire lifecycle of applications. For more information, visit www.flashgrid.io
