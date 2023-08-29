Flashlight Learning Launches Flashlight360, a Groundbreaking Progress Monitoring Tool for Multilingual Students and Teachers

"With Flashlight360, our teachers and students are motivated by all the data they get and the growth they can see all year long. My kids have never been so excited to learn" Tweet this

"We've never had a way to see students' progress in their language growth. The only data we could get came from the state language assessment in the form of one number after the school year was over." said Connie Sisneros, the Bilingual Director at Temple ISD. "With Flashlight360, our teachers and students are motivated by all the data they get and the growth they can see all year long. My kids have never been so excited to learn."

During its soft launch phase, Flashlight360 received positive feedback from ML (ELL, EB) educators and students alike.

The consistent opportunity to practice language using standards-aligned content mixed with Flashlight 360's data-driven approach, has enabled educators to tailor their instruction to each student's unique needs, leading to transformative language proficiency outcomes.

Diane Eaton, a multilingual educator at West Lake Junior High School in Utah shared the "aha" moment for one of her students using Flashlight360.

"She had all kinds of questions about why her speaking score was lower. She thought that she'd done just fine. We went back and looked at the feedback that I gave her, and she went, 'oh, I didn't realize that'." said Eaton. "This year on WIDA, she planned and prepared. And when she came out, she was beaming and so excited because she said 'I wasn't embarrassed. I had so much more confidence. I think I passed this time.'"

"Flashlight Learning was founded to give teachers tools to provide students with feedback on their productive language," said Flashlight Learning CEO Justin Hewett. "We wanted to make it easy for students to showcase their linguistic repertoire. Teachers across the nation are excited to have a tool designed specifically for them, that makes it easy and effective to reach all of their students."

During its soft launch before release, word spread about Flashlight 360, leading to implementations in over 30 states, across more than 200 districts, and serving over 50,000 students.

These school districts have not only renewed their licenses but have, on average, more than doubled the size of their implementations, offering Flashlight360 to even more language learners.

About Flashlight Learning

Flashlight Learning is a leading educational solutions provider committed to advancing multilingual education. With a focus on empowering educators and students, Flashlight Learning develops innovative tools to enhance language development and foster academic success.

