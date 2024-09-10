Flashlight Learning Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 2 Requirements in Multilingual Student Longitudinal Study Conducted by Johns Hopkins University

Two-year Flashlight360 students outperformed their matched comparison peers by over 6 points on the WIDA composite scores. Year-two-only students also saw gains of more than 4 points. Post this

The research revealed the following key findings:

Composite Score Gains: Two-year Flashlight360 students outperformed their matched comparison peers by over 6 points on the WIDA composite scores. Year-two-only students also saw gains of more than 4 points.

Writing Achievement: Students in the Flashlight360 program scored 6 points higher on the WIDA Writing assessment compared to the matched comparison group.

Speaking Achievement: Year-two-only Flashlight360 students surpassed their peers by more than 8 points on the WIDA Speaking assessment.

Teacher Feedback: Year 1 and Year 2 teachers reported the program was easy to use for them and their students. The program provided practice in much the same format as the WIDA assessment, contributing to the development of multilingual student's speaking and writing skills. Positive views of the program highlighted the development of vocabulary and the quality of feedback provided.

To read the Johns Hopkins study on Flashlight360, visit Flashlight360.com/study

These findings underscore the effectiveness of Flashlight360 in improving language proficiency and academic outcomes for multilingual (ELL) students.

"When we founded Flashlight, our mission was to build confident language learners prepared to live their best lives. We help students develop the language skills needed for success in life, but we recognize that state language assessments are what states use to measure growth. We're proud that the language progress teachers observe in their students is showing up on their high-stakes assessments in a significant way," explains Justin Hewett, CEO of Flashlight Learning.

Flashlight Learning remains dedicated to developing innovative language tools that empower educators to effectively assess multilingual students and track their progress.

How Flashlight360 Helps Students Succeed

Research shows that constructive teacher feedback during the learning process accelerates language development and fuels growth. Flashlight360 is a speaking and writing progress monitoring tool that gives multilingual students an asset-based platform to practice their speaking and writing and provides teachers with the real-time, actionable data they need to give feedback and inform instruction

Real Scores and Feedback from Certified Scoring Specialists – Flashlight Insight

Flashlight360, with the help of the Flashlight Insight team of certified scorers, gives teachers the language level of each of their students by scoring beginning- and middle-of-year benchmarks and providing each student with detailed written and recorded feedback. This empowers teachers to better understand their students' needs, enabling educators to tailor instruction and accelerate language development throughout the year; additionally, benchmark data provide school leadership with pinpointed awareness throughout the school year to inform student placement, drive targeted supports, and reinforce learning where needed.

Language instruction aligned to core content

Flashlight360 empowers teachers to seamlessly integrate language instruction with core content, ensuring that students receive language support that directly reinforces their grade-level learning. By aligning academic language with core instructional concepts, students are more likely to retain this knowledge, better preparing them for success in school and beyond.

To learn more about Flashlight360, visit Flashlight360.com

To read the Johns Hopkins study on Flashlight360, visit Flashlight360.com/study

Media Contact

Andrew Brandt, Flashlight Learning, 1 (801) 252-5203, [email protected], https://flashlight360.com

SOURCE Flashlight Learning