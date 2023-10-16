Flashlight releases custom-mapped scope and sequence in continuing effort to revolutionize productive language development.

"The Flashlight360 scope and sequence, aligned with our adopted literacy curriculum, creates relevant and authentic opportunities for our students to develop productive language. It scaffolds speaking and writing so that all our students can engage with grade-level content." Tweet this

"The Flashlight360 scope and sequence, aligned with our adopted literacy curriculum, creates relevant and authentic opportunities for our students to develop productive language," said Katie Morrison-Sachter, a Language Learning Specialist at Highline School District. "It scaffolds speaking and writing so that all our students can engage with grade-level content."

At the heart of Scope & Sequence is the belief that language instruction, when mapped to core content, elevates the learning experience, empowering students to practice language with purpose. This integration ensures a fluid transition between language and content objectives, fostering a conducive learning environment.

Flashlight360 Scope & Sequence is evidence-based. Research underscores that academic language, when taught alongside core learning concepts and grade-level instruction, is not only retained better but also equips students for academic success both in school and beyond.

"The struggle to align language instruction and content instruction isn't new and bridging that gap is so important to provide students with the rigor and practice they need," said Mandi Morris, National Curriculum & Instruction Specialist at Flashlight Learning. "Flashlight360 Scope & Sequence brings content and language instruction together to empower educators with aligned productive-language practice for their students."

Flashlight360 Scope & Sequence service includes:

Expertly crafted prompts to drive language and standards aligned with your chosen curriculum and desired learning outcomes.

Suggested scaffolds like sentence starters or frames, and a word bank to accommodate varying language proficiency levels.

Creation of unique images to correspond with curriculum topics, aiding in the stimulation of on-target Tier II and III vocabulary.

Mapping language instruction to core content that seamlessly integrates with Flashlight360, providing a holistic approach to achieving language and content proficiency.

Jessica Castro, a Language Learning Program Specialist at Richmond County School System, said the Flashlight360 Scope & Sequence program unlocked new opportunities for their students.

"Students now have the unique opportunity to practice expressive language using materials that are aligned to the content language they are already using in the classroom."

